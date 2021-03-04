James Madison vs Elon Prediction, Game Preview: FCS Spring Football

James Madison Dukes vs Elon Phoenix prediction and FCS spring football game preview.

James Madison vs Elon Broadcast

Date: Saturday, March 6

Game Time: 1:30 ET

Venue: Rhodes Stadium, Elon, NC

Network: FloFootball

James Madison (2-0) vs Elon (1-1) Game Preview

Why James Madison Will Win

The nation’s No. 1 FCS team hasn’t been perfect and yet it’s still been able to move up to the stop spot. It hasn’t played a killer team so far in the 2-0 start, but it might have worked out the kinks. On the plus side, it had two tune-ups to get ready for the season to really kick in.

The Dukes have rumbled at will with the ground game and have been a brick wall defensively, allowing just 16 net rushing yards in the first two games.

Elon was great in the opener against Davidson, but followed it up with a rough defensive day against Gardner-Webb, who was able to own the line and generate a solid day of offensive balance in the 42-20 win.

As long as JMU doesn’t make any big mistakes, this should be a walk in the park, but …

Why Elon Will Win

JMU is making a few mistakes.

There was a lost fumble in the opener, and then three picks coming from Cole Johnson in last week’s 36-16 win over Robert Morris – it should’ve been a far bigger blowout.

For all of Elon’s issues against Gardner-Webb, it came up with three picks. The Phoenix might have blown a 17-0 lead, but at least they were able to get there. If they can somehow get the offense going in the second half, they have might keep this close unless JMU is sharp.

What’s Going To Happen

JMU doesn’t have to be razor sharp. It’s going to run the ball effectively and dominate on the lines. The O line has to be better in pass protection, but the defensive front will be a rock against the run as the No. 1 team starts to play the part.

James Madison vs Elon Prediction, Line

James Madison 41, Elon 17

Line: James Madison -21.5, o/u: 47

Must See Rating: 2

