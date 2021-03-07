Jacksonville State vs Tennessee State Prediction, Game Preview: FCS Spring Football

Jacksonville State Gamecocks vs Tennessee State Tigers prediction and FCS spring football game preview.

Jacksonville State vs Tennessee State Broadcast

Date: Sunday, March 7

Game Time: 3:00 ET

Venue: Hale Stadium, Nashville, TN

Network: ESPN+

Jacksonville State (1-0) vs Tennessee State (0-1) Game Preview

Why Jacksonville State Will Win

The Gamecocks have the talent to hit the ground running.

It’s an experienced bunch with the star power and running game to take over and go on a great run. It all started with a 27-10 win over Tennessee Tech thanks to 274 yards on the ground and a D that held on in the second half.

The Tennessee State defensive front was gouged in the 27-20 loss to Austin Peay, giving up long run after long run to Brian Snead, who took off fo 227 yard sand three scores. Jacksonville State has the ground game to keep on pushing. However …

Why Tennessee State Will Win

As bad as the Tennessee State defense was, the team was still in the game after a good late run. The Titans got down 20-0, but former Marshall QB Isaiah Green was solid, the D tightened up, and the team got back in it.

Jacksonville State was helped by five takeaways in the win over Tennessee Tech, but it also turned it over three times. As long as Tennessee State doesn’t start making a slew of mistakes, the passing game should be good enough to stay in this.

What’s Going To Happen

Neither team was particularly sharp in the respective openers, but Jacksonville State has the talent and skill level to be far better far faster.

The Tennessee State defensive front still has to prove it can hold down a running game.

Jacksonville State vs Tennessee State Prediction, Line

Jacksonville State 34, Tennessee State 17

Line: Jacksonville -19.5, o/u: 56.5

Must See Rating: 2.5

