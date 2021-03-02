Jackson State at Grambling State Prediction, Game Preview: FCS Spring Football

Jackson State Tigers vs Grambling State Tigers prediction and FCS spring football game preview.

Jackson State vs Grambling State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, March 6

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Eddie Robinson Stadium, Grambling, LA

Network: ESPN3

Jackson State (1-0) vs Grambling State (0-0) Game Preview

Why Jackson State Will Win

Jalon Jones and the passing game were terrific in the 53-0 blowout win over Edward Waters to kick things off.

Jones hit 17-of-19 passes for 163 yards and two touchdowns, he was able to spread the ball around well, and overall, he and the offense got a chance to sharpen things up without a whole lot of pressure.

Head coach Deion Sanders is still going to need a little while to get all the parts working, but with the transfers he was able to land and the pieces in place, he’s got the talent to roll through most of the SWAC.

Get the O going, and Grambling State should struggle a bit to keep up if the downfield passing game hasn’t improved from the 2019 version.

Why Grambling State Will Win

If there’s anything even slightly glitchy about the Jackson State win over Edward Waters it was a running game that averaged just 4.4 yards per carry.

The Grambling State version of the Tigers have a playmaking quarterback in Geremy Hickenbottom, who was a decent passer a few years ago but was fantastic on the move, coming up with a team-leading 668 yards and six scores.

There might not be the high-end star talent that Prime was able to bring in, but these Tigers have good experience and enough playmakers – WR Lyndon Rash is going to be an issue – to make this a fight.

What’s Going To Happen

Welcome to the Grambling State defense.

It might be missing the top players from the 2019 version, but it’s still going to be a nasty bunch that’s going to be solid against the run and come up with a decent day from the secondary.

Jackson State has a game in and was ready for Mississippi Valley State last week before the plug got pulled. It has the experience and the right mix of players to win this, but Grambling will grind its way to a strong win.

Jackson State vs Grambling State Prediction, Line

Grambling State 31, Jackson State 27

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

Must See Rating: 3

