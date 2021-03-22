Iowa vs Oregon Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament Second Round

NCAA Tournament Second Round: (2) Iowa (22-8) vs (7) Oregon (20-6) prediction and college basketball game preview.

Iowa vs Oregon Broadcast

Date: Monday, March 22

Game Time: 12:10 pm ET

Venue: Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Network: CBS

Iowa vs Oregon Game Preview

Why Oregon Will Win

To spin a bad situation into a mini-positive, Oregon is at least rested.

It wasn’t a plus to get knocked out of the Pac-12 Tournament by rival Oregon State, and it certainly wasn’t okay to not play VCU in the first round of the NCAA Tournament after the Rams had to sit out with COVID issues. However, the Ducks will be well rested and healed after not playing for ten days.

Considering the way they play, being able to fly up and down the court with the extra strength in their legs might mean everything.

This is a very fun, very dangerous team that attacks the ball defensively and hits everything on the other end. No. 1 in the Pac-12 in field goal percentage and outstanding from three, the team has the parts to keep up with the high-powered Hawkeye offense.

There might not be stars among the bulk for the front line, but Oregon has a few massive bodies to at least pound on Luka Garza a bit.

Why Iowa Will Win

Garza is a machine, but he’s hardly alone.

He came up with 24 in the 86-74 win over Grand Canyon, but this is a balanced offensive team that leads the nation in assists, doesn’t turn the ball over, and isn’t going to give Oregon the easy points it feasts off of.

The defense has been better over the second half of the season, but the team relies on the offense that’s phenomenal from the outside – it made 46% of its three point shots against the Antelopes – Garza was Garza inside, and now Oregon will have to deal with it all.

The Ducks are just okay on the defensive boards, they don’t get to the line enough, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Don’t just assume what the Big Ten and Pac-12 are respectively doing in this tournament will hold.

Every team and every game are their own thing, one conference games aren’t predictive of anything, and …

There is a read the room factor here.

No, the Big Ten wasn’t overrated and overloved, but it’s certainly not doing a whole lot of big things in this NCAA thing.

The Pac-12 is looking great so far, it’s showing off the offensive ability to hang with just about everyone, and Oregon has the attack and ability to be the best of the bunch as the tournament goes on.

Expect a shootout, expect major mood and momentum swings, and expect Oregon to survive a slew of missed late free throws to move on.

Iowa vs Oregon Prediction, Line

Oregon 82, Iowa 79

Line: Iowa -5, o/u: 147

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 4.5

