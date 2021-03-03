Iowa vs Nebraska College Basketball Game Preview

Iowa Hawkeyes vs Nebraska Cornhuskers prediction and college basketball game preview.

Iowa vs Nebraska Broadcast

Date: Thursday, March 4

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, IA

Network: BTN

Iowa (18-7) vs Nebraska (7-17) Game Preview

Why Nebraska Will Win

Well look at who’s making a late run at having a little fun?

The Huskers are assured of a losing season, but they’re doing a great job of screwing things up for others lately with wins over Minnesota and Rutgers. What’s going right? All of a sudden, they’re making everything from the field, connecting on 52% of their shots or more in three of the last four games.

And how are they doing that? Ball movement. This team exists on assists. When they come up with 16 or more, then shoot well, and they’re in the game and/or win. Iowa’s defense doesn’t force mistakes and doesn’t do much of anything to stop the three – Nebraska has to get that one extra pass for the open shot from the outside. However …

Why Iowa Will Win

Nebraska might be shooting well, but even if it doesn’t, it might not matter.

The Hawkeyes are doing a nice job of stepping up the offense, coming off one of their strongest performances of the season with a blowout win at Ohio State.

The offense has been terrific all year, but now the defense is starting to step up. It’s good at holding teams down from three and it’s been able to overcome good shooting days from the opposition by simply getting into a shootout.

What’s Going To Happen

Nebraska will stay in the game against a flat Iowa team that’s not going to bon from three early, and then they’ll start dropping.

The Huskers won’t have the firepower or consistency to keep up once Iowa goes on a run with big plays inside and out.

Iowa vs Nebraska Prediction, Line

Iowa 81, Nebraska 67

Line: Iowa -16.5, o/u: 151.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 2

