Iona vs Fairfield Prediction, Game Preview: MAAC Tournament Final

MAAC Tournament: Iona Gaels vs Fairfield Stags prediction and college basketball game preview.

Iona vs Fairfield Broadcast

Date: Saturday, March 13

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City, NJ

Network: ESPNU

Iona (11-5) vs Fairfield (10-16) Game Preview

Why Fairfield Will Win

The Stags got here by knocking out the Peacocks of Saint Peter’s 52-47 by making their free throws and surviving a brutal offensive game.

Fairfield can’t really shoot, struggled to get to 60 points, and turns the ball over like it’s trying to, but it’s normally great at coming up with a ton of rebounds.

It’ll grind the game down to a halt at times and is good at getting out and stopping the three, but …

Why Iona Will Win

Rick Pitino’s Gaels were able to get by the Stags in mid-December when it was okay from the field – winning 70-42 – but lost when it struggled from three and couldn’t come up with enough assists for easy points.

The’ve improved since then – even though the team missed all of January and only played 16 games – by rebounding even better than everyone in the MAAC, including Fairfield. This is a terrific team from the free throw line and it’s just good enough at moving the ball around to come up with a few more open shots.

Just do a little bit offensively, and this will work, but …

What’s Going To Happen

Give Fairfield a little bit of credit. It was able to score a bit more on a good run of wins before getting into the tournament, and it’ll do enough on the boards to keep up.

However, Iona will force more turnovers, get more easy baskets, and it’ll hit the threes the Stags won’t.

Iona vs Fairfield Prediction, Line

Iona 71, Fairfield 62

Line: Iona -7, o/u: 131.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2

