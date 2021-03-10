Indiana vs Rutgers Prediction, Game Preview: Big Ten Tournament

Big Ten Tournament: Indiana Hoosiers vs Rutgers Scarlet Knights prediction and college basketball game preview.

Indiana vs Rutgers Broadcast

Date: Thursday, March 11

Game Time: 6:30 ET

Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Network: BTN

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Indiana (12-14) vs Rutgers (14-10) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college basketball, go to BetMGM

Why Indiana Will Win

It’s been a brutal finishing kick with five straight losses, two losses to Rutgers since January 24th, and with the offense going in the tank.

So where’s the hope in the lost season?

For all of the shooting problems, the defense hasn’t been all that awful. Rutgers isn’t exactly a scoring machine, so even if and when IU starts to stall, it should be able to keep the game in range.

In a close game, the Hoosiers have to hope they can keep rocking on the free throw line – they’re among the best in the nation in free throws made, even if they don’t make them all when they take them – and Rutgers is a free throw shooting disaster.

Why Rutgers Will Win

Indiana has stopped scoring.

It was never cranking out 80-point games in bulk, but it hasn’t been able to hit 60 over the last few games and struggle to get to 70. Rutgers was able to win the battle on the boards in both wins over IU and managed to win even though the defense wasn’t all that great.

Rutgers might be having issues scoring, but one good run and one hot stretch from three might be a backbreaker. Get to 70 points, and that might be enough.

What’s Going To Happen

Be thrilled if this is any sort of an offensive show. Neither team can score on a consistent basis, neither one is hitting from three, and this will end up coming down to who does more on the line – it’ll be Indiana.

Yes, it’s been a horrible run for the Hoosiers, but three of the five straight losses were on the road and the home defeats were to Michigan and Michigan State.

IU might be having an awful year, but at least it’ll continue for another day.

Indiana vs Rutgers Prediction, Line

Indiana 67, Rutgers 65

Bet on college basketball with BetMGM

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

Must See Rating: 2.5

5: The Players Championship

1: Keeping Up with the Kardashians: Final Season