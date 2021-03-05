Indiana vs Purdue College Basketball Game Preview

Indiana Hoosiers vs Purdue Boilermakers prediction and college basketball game preview.

Indiana vs Purdue Broadcast

Date: Saturday, March 6

Game Time: 2:00 ET

Venue: Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, IN

Network: ESPN

Indiana (12-13) vs Purdue (17-8) Game Preview

Why Indiana Will Win

There might not be a team in college basketball more desperate for a good performance and a rivalry win.

The Hoosiers were sputtering along, but just when it was time to kick it in, they dropped four straight with the offense crashing and the defense not doing enough to make up for the issues on the other side.

So where’s the positive? Purdue’s defense doesn’t force a ton of mistakes, it has a bad habit of fouling too much, and IU is among the best in the country at getting to the free throw line. If this can somehow get into a grind, the Hoosiers can stay in it by getting to the rim and then getting to the line.

Why Purdue Will Win

Indiana can’t seem to shoot well anymore.

The Hoosiers haven’t been able to hit 40% from the field in any of the last three games or in five of the last eight. They’re bad inside the arc, worse from three, and the scoring punch has gone bye-bye, struggling to get to 70 points.

On the flip side, Purdue is heating up at just the right time, rolling through the last four games from the field – surviving a fight against Wisconsin a few days ago – and doing a solid job on the defensive side.

It’s never going to be the type of D that forces a ton of mistakes, but it’ll keep the mediocre teams to 70 and under …

What’s Going To Happen

Purdue has allowed 70 points or fewer in nine of the last ten games, and gave up 71 to Minnesota in the other. Indiana doesn’t have the offensive pop to make a big push once the Boilermakers get out on a run.

Purdue win the first time around 81-69, and this isn’t likely to be a whole lot closer.

Indiana vs Purdue Prediction, Line

Purdue 74, Indiana 65

Line: Purdue -8, o/u: 133.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

