Incarnate Word vs Lamar Prediction, Game Preview: FCS Spring Football

Incarnate Word Cardinals vs Lamar Cardinals prediction and FCS spring football game preview.

Incarnate Word vs Lamar Broadcast

Date: Saturday, March 6

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Provost Umphrey Stadium, Beaumont, TX

Network: ESPN+

Incarnate Word (1-0) vs Lamar (0-1) Game Preview

Why Incarnate Word Will Win

Lamar is going to need a little while.

The program might be rebuilding, and it might have a slew of good young parts to work around and get exciting about, and …

Nicholls 55-0. That was last week for LU.

The Colonels held Lamar to just 91 yards of total offense and rolled at will on the ground with close to 400 rushing yards.

Incarnate Word was brilliant in the 48-20 win over McNeese, rolling from the start on the way to a 31-3 halftime lead. The ground game averaged eight yards per pop, Cameron Ward threw for over 300 yards and four scores, and it should be able to keep it all going.

Why Lamar Will Win

Again, this is a very young team that’s going to try working its way up as a program. So where’s the hope in this?

Incarnate Word struggled on third downs against McNeese and got hit for a slew of big pass plays. No, Lamar couldn’t get the offense moving against Nicholls, but the combination of Jalen Dummett and Austin Scott hit 11-of-14 passes and …

What’s Going To Happen

Uh oh.

To keep being kind, Lamar is a work in progress. It’ll play better than it did against Nicholls, but it’s not going to do much against the Incarnate Word balance, especially a running game that will rip off big run after big run.

Incarnate Word vs Lamar Prediction, Line

Incarnate Word 40, Lamar 16

Line: Incarnate Word -15.5, o/u: 54

Must See Rating: 1.5

