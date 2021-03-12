Illinois vs Rutgers Prediction, Game Preview: Big Ten Tournament

Big Ten Tournament: Illinois Fighting Illini vs Rutgers Scarlet Knights prediction and college basketball game preview.

Illinois vs Rutgers Broadcast

Date: Friday, March 13

Game Time: 6:30 ET

Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Network: BTN

Illinois (20-6) vs Rutgers (15-10) Game Preview

Why Rutgers Will Win

Indiana helped the cause by missing just about everything just as it needed to try saving its season down the stretch, but the Rutgers D deserves a little credit in a 61-50 win in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament.

The Hoosiers couldn’t shoot from the free throw line, and Rutgers could. Neither team could hit from three, but the Scarlet Knights were a bit better, and overall, they took advantage of the opportunity.

They gave Illinois a great run in a 91-88 Illini win in late December, getting to the line 36 times and doing enough from the field to stay in the game. The defense is great at coming up with steals, blocks, and …

Why Illinois Will Win

Illinois is acting and playing like a team that’s expecting to hang around Indianapolis for a long, long time.

It was able to roll through the finishing kick of the season despite the loss of star Ayo Dosunmu to a face injury. He’s back to add his star power to an already rock-solid team that’s been consistent from the field, amazing on the boards, and tremendous at moving the ball around for the extra pass for the open three.

What’s Going To Happen

Rutgers is just plucky enough to keep hanging around.

As good as Illinois it, it’s normally not the type of team that’s going to rip off 89 points and pull away with ease. However, it’s the type of team that’s going to come up with 75ish points with the defense that’s going to stop everything and then get the rebound.

Illinois will sputter for the first minutes, and then the D will take over.

Illinois vs Rutgers Prediction, Line

Illinois 75, Rutgers 63

Must See Rating: 2.5

