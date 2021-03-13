Illinois vs Ohio State Prediction, Game Preview: Big Ten Tournament Final

Big Ten Tournament Final: Illinois Fighting Illini vs Ohio State Buckeyes prediction and college basketball game preview.

Illinois vs Ohio State Broadcast

Date: Sunday, March 14

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Network: CBS

Illinois (22-6) vs Ohio State (21-8) Game Preview

Why Illinois Will Win

Illinois isn’t just Ayo Dosunmu, getting 26 points out of 7-foot center Kofi Cockburn as the Illini pushed past Iowa 82-71 to get here.

The D didn’t have too many answers for Luke Garza, but the offense hit 49% from the field – making up for a rough day from three – and team won on the boards.

The won at Ohio State a few days ago by making just about everything from the field, winning the rebounding battle, and stopping the Buckeyes for loss stretches in the 73-68 win. For all of the good things Ohio State does, it doesn’t force enough turnovers or mistakes and it gets hit with a whole ton of fouls.

Illinois will turn it over, but don’t force mistakes and let the offense get settled – Ohio State failed to come up with a steal against Michigan – and there’s a problem.

Why Ohio State Will Win

The Buckeyes held on for dear life in a brilliant defensive performance over Michigan for a 68-67 win. They held down the Wolverines on the inside, didn’t buckle when they kept hitting free throw after free throw, and unlike an epic previous meeting, held down high-powered offense just enough.

Hot at just the right time, they’ve won three straight after a four-game losing streak by coming through with big plays late getting hot from the outside. It’s a good shooting three point team, but it had problems for a few games – not anymore.

The Buckeyes made 54% from three against the Wolverines and made 11 threes against Purdue.

The O was unstoppable in the win over the Illini in January, and it has to be just as relentless because …

What’s Going To Happen

Illinois is about to crank up the defensive pressure.

The offense keeps on rolling – it’s shooting as well as any team in America thanks to making a whole lot of plays on the move and with a whole bunch of assists helping the cause – but it’s the defensive stops from three that are taking over the season.

The Buckeyes have the firepower to pull this off, but Illinois – helped by a somewhat rested Dosunmu – will get too much consistent offense inside and out.

Illinois vs Ohio State Prediction, Line

Illinois 78, Ohio State 72

Line: Illinois -5, o/u: 152

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 5

