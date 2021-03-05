Illinois vs Ohio State College Basketball Game Preview

Illinois Fighting Illini vs Ohio State Buckeyes prediction and college basketball game preview.

Illinois vs Ohio State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, March 6

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Value City Arena, Columbus, OH

Network: ESPN

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Illinois (19-6) vs Ohio State (18-7) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college basketball, go to BetMGM

Why Illinois Will Win

The Illini are kicking it all in even with star Ayo Dosunmu out with a face injury – he’s expected to be back and fine soon.

Without him, Illinois has managed to rip off three straight including a dominant 76-53 win over Michigan to make a massive statement for the upcoming tournaments. The team has ramped up the defensive pressure, but more than anything else it’s killing everyone on the boards.

Illinois showed more energy and fight against the Wolverines going a +16 on the boards and nailing just about everything from three. On the other side, Ohio State has lost three straight with an offense that’s struggling and with nothing happening on the boards.

Why Ohio State Will Win

The Buckeyes are shooting well.

They’re not scoring enough, and they’re struggling from three over the last few outings, but they’ve done a good job of getting to the rim and they’re not bat at moving the ball around to get the easy shot.

For all of the great things that Illinois does, it doesn’t force a ton of mistakes and it commits a whole lot of fouls. Ohio State isn’t bad on the line, and it’s going to do whatever it can to attack in the final home game, but …

What’s Going To Happen

The Michigan game might have changed both teams.

Ohio State was fantastic against the Wolverines, lost, and hasn’t been able to get its mojo back. Illinois rocked That Team Up North, and can it keep that momentum going?

It’s the Illini’s fifth road game in six games, and there’s going to be a wee bit of a letdown after the massive performance on Tuesday. Ohio State will ramp up the intensity in the final home date.

Illinois vs Ohio State Prediction, Line

Ohio State 77, Illinois 73

Bet on college basketball with BetMGM

Line: Ohio State -1.5, o/u: 151.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 4

5: Team LeBron

1: Team KD