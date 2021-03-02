Illinois vs Michigan College Basketball Game Preview

Illinois Fighting Illini vs Michigan Wolverines prediction and college basketball game preview.

Illinois vs Michigan Broadcast

Date: Tuesday, March 2

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, MI

Network: ESPN

Illinois (18-6) vs Michigan (18-1) Game Preview

Why Illinois Will Win

There’s a chance Ayo Dosunmu can make it back. The Illini star has been out for the last few games with a face injury, but it’s not like he’s been missed over the last few games.

The Illini got through Nebraska without a problem and survived a late run by Wisconsin, but the shooting has still been there. They nailed well over half of their shots and 56% from three against the Badgers, and that’s where this all starts.

No one is slowing down the Michigan offense, so the only shot is to get hot and stay there. Illinois has the ability on the boards to clean up the rare Wolverine misses, and …

Why Michigan Will Win

Michigan just doesn’t miss enough to matter.

The offense is rolling, getting through the shootout against Ohio State with a brilliant performance against Iowa and a workmanlike blowout over Indiana. The team is at another level at its all-around ability to keep the O going, but the defense keeps on stepping up its game, too, dominating over the second half of the season.

Iowa and Indiana couldn’t do much form three, the Wolverines are fine enough on the boards to hang with the Illini, and when it comes to trying to outshoot and outgun this team, bring it on.

What’s Going To Happen

Michigan will take a few punches in the mouth, and then it’ll score again.

It’s not going to be easy, but the Wolverines will go on a few quick bursts every time Illinois makes this close. However, the Illini will be able to match Michigan shot for shot for a while, and then comes the free throw line.

The Wolverines will make their key tries, and Illinois won’t.

Illinois vs Michigan Prediction, Line

Michigan 79, Illinois 70

Line: Michigan -8.5, o/u: 146.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 4.5

5: March 2021

1: March 2020