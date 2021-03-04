Idaho State vs Southern Utah Prediction, Game Preview: FCS Spring Football

Idaho State Bengals vs Southern Utah Thunderbirds prediction and FCS spring football game preview.

Idaho State vs Southern Utah Broadcast

Date: Saturday, March 6

Game Time: 2:00 ET

Venue: Eccles Coliseum, Cedar City, UT

Network: Pluto TV

Idaho State (0-1) vs Southern Utah (0-1) Game Preview

Why Idaho State Will Win

The Bengals got the passing game going.

They fought the good fight in a loss to a Weber State team that should be among the best in the Big Sky, with former Wyoming QB Tyler Vander Waal throwing for 304 yards and three touchdowns.

The passing game kept on bombing, and now he gets to go against a Southern Utah secondary ghat got hammered for over 300 yards in the 34-33 loss to Northern Arizona.

The Thunderbirds kept up the entire way, got a five-touchdown pass day from Justin Miller, and they still lost. But …

Why Southern Utah Will Win

Yeah, Vander Waal threw for over 300 yards, but most of them were late against Weber State and it took him 42 passes to get there.

Southern Utah lost a thriller, but played relatively well. It dominated the time of possession battle and was able to come through on enough clutch drives to make it a fight throughout. Idaho State’s defense wasn’t even in the ballpark after the first quarter last week.

The Bengal defensive front was pushed around and the secondary was hit for four touchdown passes. Southern Utah has the upside to take over and control the tempo from the start.

What’s Going To Happen

This could be fun if both passing games can get hot early on.

Don’t look too hard into Idaho State getting roasted by Weber State – the Wildcats are just that good – but it was telling how the D had so many issues and the O didn’t do much until being down 42-7.

The Thunderbirds will be more balanced and consistent.

Idaho State vs Southern Utah Prediction, Line

Southern Utah 34, Idaho State 27

Line: Southern Utah -3.5, o/u: 54

Must See Rating: 3

