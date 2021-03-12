Houston vs Tulane Prediction, Game Preview: AAC Tournament

AAC Tournament: Houston Cougars vs Tulane Green Wave prediction and college basketball game preview.

Houston vs Tulane Broadcast

Date: Friday, March 12

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, TX

Network: ESPNU

Houston (21-3) vs Tulane (10-12) Game Preview

Why Tulane Will Win

Tulane pulled up out of a four-game losing streak nosedive with a 77-70 win over Tulsa with a great defensive performance in the second half and with one of its better shooting games.

The Green Wave might struggle from three and don’t shoot all that well in general, but they’re solid at forcing mistakes – the got ten steals against the Golden Hurricane – and they make up for several problems by hitting everything from the free throw line.

They made nine more free throws – they’re the best in the AAC on the line – and they need to keep attacking the rim. Houston commits a ton of fouls, but …

Why Houston Will Win

The first two games were ugly.

The Cougars rolled Tulane 71-50 in early January and 83-60 a few weeks later by shooting well, stopping the Green Wave offense from doing anything consistently right, and by coming up with lots and lots and LOTS of rebounds, 87 in all.

Tulane has to get way hot really fast, the passing has to be better and sharper against the nation’s second-best D, and it has to at least hold its own on the glass.

What’s Going To Happen

Houston has the exact wrong type of team for Tulane.

The Cougars are too strong from the field and too tough defensively. Making things even worse is their ability on the free throw line – the Green Wave can’t even count on winning the free throw battle.

The only way to beat Houston is to hit 45% or better from three – at least to get into the discussion – and that’s not going to happen.

Houston vs Tulane Prediction, Line

Houston 83, Tulane 64

Line: Houston -17.5, o/u: 132

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

