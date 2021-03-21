Houston vs Rutgers Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament Second Round

NCAA Tournament Second Round: (2) Houston (25-3) vs (10) Rutgers (16-11) prediction and college basketball game preview.

Houston vs Rutgers Broadcast

Date: Sunday, March 21

Game Time: 7:10 pm ET

Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Network: TBS

Houston vs Rutgers Game Preview

Why Rutgers Will Win

Rutgers pushed past a tough Clemson team even though it couldn’t hit from three, didn’t get a whole lot of free throw tries, and it lost the turnover battle.

So how did it it win 60-56? Rebounds. Lots of them.

The Scarlet Knights came up with the big boards when they had to, going a +9 in rebounding margin in a solid second half.

In a strange sort of way, Rutgers is so weak in so many areas that it doesn’t really fit into Houston’s key advantages – if that makes any sense whatsoever.

The Cougars have a nasty D, but Rutgers has no problems playing a slow and slugfest game. They’re great at guarding the the three, but that’s not a huge part of the Scarlet Knight game.

Rutgers is great at coming up with blocks, it’s good enough on the boards in most games to hang, it’s fantastic at taking the ball away, and …

Why Houston Will Win

Houston is one scoring burst away from ending this.

The Cougars are an explosive, attacking, high-powered team on both ends with the ability to grab the rebound – it beat Cleveland State 87-56 partially because it won the rebounding margin by 14 – and go coast-to-coast in a hiccup.

Rutgers can score, but it’s more of a fight to get out of the 60s. If Houston can get on the move, turn up the tempo, and drag Rutgers out of its style, there’s going to be a problem.

The Scarlet Knight only scored more than 70 11 times, and only got above 80 four times. Houston has scored more than 80 11 times and has only been below 70 in seven games.

What’s Going To Happen

Houston will score more than 70.

Rutgers has the potential to grind this thing down to a halt, and it’s going to get tough and nasty on the boards. But it doesn’t have the offense to fight back after the Cougars go on a burst.

It’ll be a low scoring game for Houston, but a quick second half run and free throws down the stretch will push it through.

Houston vs Rutgers Prediction, Line

Houston 73, Rutgers 68

Line: Houston -8, o/u: 132

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 3.5

