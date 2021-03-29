Houston vs Oregon State Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament Elite Eight

NCAA Tournament Elite Eight: (2) Houston (27-3) vs (12) Oregon State (20-12) prediction and college basketball game preview.

Houston vs Oregon State Broadcast

Date: Monday, March 29

Game Time: 7:15 pm ET

Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Network: CBS

Houston vs Oregon State Game Preview

Why Oregon State Will Win

The Beavers can play some D, too.

Loyola was shutting everyone down – that’s what Loyola did all year long – but Oregon State managed to take its defense to another level in the 65-58 win.

Yeah it was a grind, and yeah it was ugly, but the Beavers held the Ramblers to an even-uglier-than-the-stat 5-of-23 from three and 33% from the field as they maintained relative control throughout with that D.

But the O came through when it had to, too.

It wasn’t a thing of beauty, but Oregon State made 18-of-20 free throws, were just good enough from the field to keep pushing, and there wasn’t any buckling down the late stretch.

The Beavers led the Pac-12 in three point defense, are great at moving the ball around, and they’re on the roll of rolls now winning six straight starting in the most pressure-packed of situations.

The team is finding ways to keep on winning, but …

Why Houston Will Win

You want defense?

46 points, 5-of-23 from three, and just five assists. That’s what Syracuse was able to do against the suffocating Houston D.

Yeah, Oregon State is great at stopping teams form three, but Houston is even better. More than that, it doesn’t have to rely on the three, but it can hit it. It wasn’t on from the outside against the Orange, but a whole slew of rebounds – 11 of the 40 were on the offensive glass – made up for the mistakes.

How many offensive boards did Syracuse get? Five.

The Cougars are flashy, they attack the rim at both ends of the floor, and they can score in bunches, but they’ve also showed off their toughness on the glass as well as on defense.

They got through the gut-check win over Rutgers, they outplayed the Syracuse team with the more heralded defensive style and three point shooters, and they’re used to doing all of the little things right that pay off in the end.

What’s Going To Happen

Both teams can play D, but one does it better.

Houston is No. 1 in the nation in field goal defensive percentage, they hold teams to under 60 points per game, and they’re going to pound this out on the way to the Final Four.

Think Loyola if it could play offense. That’s what Houston is about to bring.

Houston vs Oregon State Prediction, Line

Houston 67, Oregon State 60

Line: Houston -8, o/u: 130.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 4.5

