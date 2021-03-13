Houston vs Memphis Prediction, Game Preview: AAC Tournament

AAC Tournament Final: Houston Cougars vs Memphis Tigers prediction and college basketball game preview.

Houston vs Memphis Broadcast

Date: Saturday, March 13

Game Time: 5:30 ET

Venue: Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, TX

Network: ESPN2

Houston (22-3) vs Memphis (16-7) Game Preview

Why Houston Will Win

The Cougars rolled past Tulane 77-52 with its normal offensive display of strength inside and out. Good from everywhere, great on the free throw line, and dominant on the boards, they won their fifth straight game and looked like they’re ramping up at just the right time.

One of those wins was in a 67-64 battle with Memphis just a few days ago when the O wasn’t working.

It’s a versatile Cougar team that has the second-best scoring D in America to go along with the three point bombing and and 44% overall shooting clip. But …

Why Memphis Will Win

Memphis can play D, especially from three.

It might not have the offensive power the Cougars bring, but the Tigers can hit the boards hard, force a ton of mistakes, and grind down the tempo when needed.

They weren’t perfect in the 70-62 win over UCF, but they got the job down on the free throw line – NOT a given for them – and seemed to erase just about everything on the defensive glass.

To pull this off, they have to keep Houston from going on too many – if any – big scoring bursts, the can’t be off from the outside, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Memphis can’t get away with a whole lot of fouls. They sent Houston to the free throw line 21 times in the first meeting, and that was enough to lose in the tight battle.

Neither team is all that great on the free throw line, but Houston is better. It’s better defensively, too.

Houston vs Memphis Prediction, Line

Houston 70, Memphis 65

Line: Houston -7.5, o/u: 133

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 4

