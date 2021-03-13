Hartford vs UMass Lowell Prediction, Game Preview: America East Tournament Final

America East Tournament Final: Hartford Hawks vs UMass Lowell River Hawks prediction and college basketball game preview.

Hartford vs UMass Lowell Broadcast

Date: Saturday, March 13

Game Time: 11:00 am ET

Venue: Chase Arena, West Hartford, CT

Network: ESPN2

Hartford (14-8) vs UMass Lowell (11-11) Game Preview

Why UMass Lowell Will Win

The River Hawks have gone on a nice roll with three straight wins with an offense that picked it back up after a relatively cold stretch, at least for them.

It’s the best-shooting team from three in the America East, it’s great on the free throw line, and partly because the team is so good at moving the ball around to come up with the easy shots.

It was a fight to get through UMBC, but it was able to get past Hartford back in early January when it nailed 53% from the field. This isn’t a Hartford team that will bring a ton of scoring punch, but …

Why Hartford Will Win

The Hawks have the best three point D in the America East.

It’s not that UMass Lowell needs to hit the three to win, but it’s a big, big part of the game. The Hartford defense is fantastic at forcing mistakes and coming up with steals, and UMass Lowell is fantastic at giving up mistakes that turn into easy points.

Hartford won the second game between the two when it stopped the UMass Lowell outside shooters and generated a slew of turnovers.

What’s Going To Happen

Hartford will stop the Fighting Hawks from three for a third meeting in a row, but unlike that first game, the D will be great on the inside, too.

The Hawks lost that first meeting because they couldn’t stop fouling – UMass Lowell shot 25 free throws – but that’s about to change, too.

It’ll be a tight game up until the last five minutes, and that’s when the Hartford D will take over.

Hartford vs UMass Lowell Prediction, Line

Hartford 74, UMass Lowell 67

Line: Hartford -2, o/u: 136

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

