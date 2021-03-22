Gonzaga vs Oklahoma Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament Second Round

NCAA Tournament Second Round: (1) Gonzaga (27-0) vs (8) Oklahoma (16-10) prediction and college basketball game preview.

Gonzaga vs Oklahoma Broadcast

Date: Monday, March 22

Game Time: 2:40 pm ET

Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Network: CBS

Gonzaga vs Oklahoma Game Preview

Why Oklahoma Will Win

The Sooners just might have the right mix to bother Gonzaga.

OU got through a tough first round win over Missouri, winning 72-68 by doing a bit more from the field, coming up with enough threes in the second half, and most importantly in this, by not turning the ball over.

Yes, Gonzaga rocked Iowa and Virginia earlier in the season, and it got by Iowa and rolled Kansas and Auburn, but that was way, way back in December. BYU wasn’t without its charm, but it’s not like the Bulldogs have faced a who’s who of killers over the last three months.

Blowing out Norfolk State in the first round is hardly steel sharpening steel.

Oklahoma doesn’t turn the ball over all that much – Gonzaga turns games into 30 point blowouts in a hiccup by forcing steals.

The Sooners don’t foul a ton, they don’t have a whole lot of wasted possessions, and they can move the ball around just enough to matter. They also have to get out on the three and not get too freaked out by a slew of twos. The Oklahoma offense is there to keep up, but …

Why Gonzaga Will Win

Everything is clicking.

Yeah, BYU had the Bulldogs in big trouble a few weeks ago with a 12-point halftime lead. One 47 Gonzaga second half later, and that was the end of that.

What style would you like to play? Gonzaga has no problems getting tough on the inside, everyone can shoot threes, and while it’s not the deepest of teams, running and running some more isn’t a problem.

No one in the tournament is better at finding the open guy with that one extra pass, especially when the O is on the move.

What’s Going To Happen

The Sooners will give the Bulldogs a game.

They’ll match punch for punch, they’ll get up and down the floor and not even pretend to slow things down, and then they’ll stall for a bit in the second half as Gonzaga just keeps on going.

Again, the Bulldogs haven’t been tested by anyone good for a long, long time, and this won’t be a typical 94-point blowout, but they’ll look the part as a No. 1 overall seed as they show off the relentless firepower that overcomes a few scary Sooner runs.

Gonzaga vs Oklahoma Prediction, Line

Gonzaga 82, Oklahoma 71

Line: Gonzaga -14.5, o/u: 154.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 4

