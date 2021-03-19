Gonzaga vs Norfolk State Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament First Round

NCAA Tournament First Round: (1) Gonzaga (26-0) vs (16) Norfolk State (17-7) prediction and college basketball game preview.

Gonzaga vs Norfolk State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, March 20

Game Time: 9:20 pm ET

Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Network: CBS

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Gonzaga vs Norfolk State Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college basketball, go to BetMGM

Why Norfolk State Will Win

That’s the textbook definition of survive and advance.

Norfolk State got up fast on Appalachian State, got steamrolled over in the second half, and came up clutch in the final moments on the free throw line and defensively to get out with a 54-53 win.

The Spartans are consistently solid from three, they love to get up and down the court in a hurry, and they’re fearless defensively. Yeah, Appalachian State was miserable from three in the first half and finished 6-for-36, but the Norfolk State D had a whole lot to do with that.

The team doesn’t make a whole lot of mistakes, it’s going to be careful with its passes, and it’ll rely on its defense to at least harass the Gonzaga outside shooters.

However …

– 2021 NCAA Tournament Schedule, Predictions

Why Gonzaga Will Win

That 33-18 Appalachian State run in the second half might be what Gonzaga does for the opening top – and it might not be even that great.

The Bulldogs are amazing a getting out to big starts and putting games away in a hiccup.

Norfolk State can run, but not like this. Gonzaga is phenomenal on the move, it puts up 90 points a game will relative ease, and it does it all by efficiently moving the ball around coming off the defensive pressure that forces a ton of mistakes.

It’s a deep team, it attacks in waves, and it’s not going to have the issues from three that Appalachian State did.

– College Basketball Experts Picks For Gonzaga vs Norfolk State

What’s Going To Happen

Norfolk State will hang around for the first five minutes, and then the run will come.

Gonzaga is a ruthlessly efficient scoring machine, and it keeps on hammering away for a full 40 minutes. It’s a national championship-level team that’s going to set a tone right away.

Gonzaga vs Norfolk State Prediction, Line

Gonzaga 90, Norfolk State 54

Bet on college basketball with BetMGM

Line: Gonzaga -34, o/u: 155.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 2

5: Getting the NCAA Tournament back

1: One Shining Moment

– Oops & Helmets: 25 Worst Football & Basketball Schools 2020-2021