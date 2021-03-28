Gonzaga vs Creighton Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament Sweet 16

NCAA Tournament Sweet 16: (1) Gonzaga (28-0) vs (5) Creighton (22-8) prediction and college basketball game preview.

Gonzaga vs Creighton Broadcast

Date: Sunday, March 28

Game Time: 2:10 pm ET

Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Network: CBS

Gonzaga vs Creighton Game Preview

Why Creighton Will Win

Oklahoma had the right idea.

There was no ball control or tempo stall against Gonzaga. The only way to get this team is to bomb away, keep bombing, and hope the offense can keep up.

Yes, Creighton is one missed UC Santa Barbara layup away from being bounced in the first round. Yes, it caught the break of a free-space second round matchup against Ohio.

But when this team is on from three – it was seventh in the nation in total threes, it makes almost ten per game, and it’s solid enough at getting out on the outside shooters to keep Gonzaga from taking target practice.

It’s not like the Oklahoma offense didn’t work. The Sooners made 50% from the field, but they kept putting Gonzaga on the line and couldn’t battle back after a late first half run.

Why Gonzaga Will Win

Creighton is fine offensively, but it’s not Gonzaga, and it doesn’t do everything right.

To beat this team there can never, ever be a wasted opportunity for points, and Creighton is stunningly mediocre from the free throw line. 64% isn’t going to get it done – the Bluejays have to get to the line at least 15 times and make almost all of them. That’s not going to happen.

But it’s probably not going to come down to that. Gonzaga took Oklahoma’s best shot early, got the inside game going with Drew Timme, the threes opened up, and it was over.

There are way too many offensive options, the team moves it around too well, and there’s absolutely zero panic whatsoever. Even if Creighton hits three threes in a run – yawn. Gonzaga knows the answer is coming soon after.

What’s Going To Happen

Oklahoma had the right makeup to at least have a shot against Gonzaga, and it lost by 16.

To do this, it’s going to take Gonzaga being collectively off like it was against BYU late in the season. Eventually the avalanche came, but at least it was in for a fight.

Creighton can absolutely go off. It has the capability to hit the 13+ threes to stay in it until late, but even if that happens, it’s not hitting the free throws to get this done.

Gonzaga vs Creighton Prediction, Line

Gonzaga 87, Creighton 72

Line: Gonzaga -13.5, o/u: 158.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3.5

