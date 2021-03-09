Gonzaga vs BYU College Basketball Game Preview: West Coast Conference Tournament

West Coast Conference Tournament: Gonzaga vs BYU prediction and college basketball game preview.

Gonzaga vs BYU Broadcast

Date: Tuesday, March 9

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: Orleans Arena, Las Vegas, NV

Network: ESPN

Gonzaga (25-0) vs BYU (20-5) Game Preview

Why BYU Will Win

The Cougars are rocking and rolling ever since the 82-71 loss to Gonzaga in early February. They won five straight including an 82-77 WCC Tournament game over Pepperdine.

The Cougars continue to be among the best in the nation on the defensive boards, they’ve been lights out from the field, and they’ve been on from the free throw line.

It’s a versatile enough team to get into a shootout, it can grind it down, and again, it can and will rebound everything, but …

Why Gonzaga Will Win

Gonzaga has been held the Cougars to just 29 rebounds in the last meeting and had no problems in either win – even though the victory a month ago was a bit more of a fight.

The Bulldogs continue to crush and kill everything in their path, putting games away before halftime. They were up 44-26 on Saint Mary’s in the first round by doing what they do – rebound, get on the move, score easily.

BYU doesn’t apply or create enough defensive pressure to bother the Gonzaga backcourt.

What’s Going To Happen

BYU has the right makeup to hang around for a while. It’s great from three, it’s better at coming up with the rebound off the misses, and …

Gonzaga continues to play at a whole other level.

The Bulldogs might not be up by double-digits at halftime like normal, but it’ll turn on with one quick burst just when it seems like BYU is about to make this interesting.

The Cougars will turn it over a few times, Gonzaga will convert and move on.

Gonzaga vs BYU Prediction, Line

Gonzaga 84, BYU 72

Line: Gonzaga-14, o/u: 155.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 3

