Georgia Tech vs Loyola Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament First Round

NCAA Tournament First Round: (9) Georgia Tech (17-8) vs (8) Loyola (24-4) prediction and college basketball game preview.

Georgia Tech vs Loyola Broadcast

Date: Friday, March 19

Game Time: 4:00 pm ET

Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Network: TBS

Georgia Tech vs Loyola Game Preview

Why Loyola Will Win

The team is devastating defensively.

It only lost once since mid-January – winning 17 of the last 18 games – and it was a road game in overtime to Drake after destroying the Bulldogs the day before.

The Ramblers are No. 1 in the nation in scoring D, the offense moves the ball around and comes up with the extra few passes for easy scores as well as anyone in the nation, and that leads to a whole lot of easy baskets – they’re third in the nation in field goal percentage.

Georgia Tech can’t guard the three and doesn’t rebound well enough. If it’s not hitting early against this defense, it’s going to be a grind.

However …

Why Georgia Tech Will Win

The run to the ACC Tournament championship wasn’t a fluke because the team can shoot.

This is a strong team that went through a 2-5 slump a month ago, and then it all turned on by making 47% of its shots on the season with an attacking offense that doesn’t turn the ball over and generates a whole lot of easy shots.

It starts with a defense that comes up with a ton of steals and forces teams to stall and sputter. Even when that didn’t happen lately – Florida State was great from the field in the ACC Championship, and others, like Pitt, were on, and lost – the Yellow Jackets are able to overcome with timely scoring runs.

What’s Going To Happen

Really? You’re going to deny Georgia Tech head coach Josh Pastner his change to go all motivational speaker on the NCAA Tournament?

Loyola doesn’t turn the ball over too much, and Georgia Tech needs steals.

Georgia Tech doesn’t foul a lot, and Loyola likes to live on the line.

Neither team comes up with a lot of rebounds, but neither one misses a lot.

It’s going to be close game with both teams annoying each other by doing the same thing. For what it’s worth, Loyola played just one Power Five program this year, and it was rocked by Wisconsin 77-63.

It’ll come down to the last 30 seconds, and even with star Moses Wright out after testing positive, Georgia Tech will battle through.

Like Pastner would allow anything less.

Georgia Tech vs Loyola Prediction, Line

Georgia Tech 66, Loyola 64

Line: Loyola -5.5, o/u: 124.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 3.5

