Georgetown vs Seton Hall Prediction, Game Preview: Big East Tournament

Big East Tournament: Georgetown Hoyas vs Seton Hall Pirates prediction and college basketball game preview.

Georgetown vs Seton Hall Broadcast

Date: Friday, March 13

Game Time: 6:00 ET

Venue: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Network: FS1

Georgetown (11-12) vs Seton Hall (14-12) Game Preview

Why Georgetown Will Win

It was a shocker when a mediocre Georgetown team rocked Marquette 68-59 in the first round of the Big East Tournament, but hanging on to beat Villanova 72-71 made the season.

The Hoyas could lose this and finish with a losing campaign, but these last two games – and the run of four wins in the last five games – helped make it look like the program could be on the right track under Patrick Ewing.

At least that’s the hope.

They were rocked by Seton Hall on the road in late December, but won the rematch a few weeks ago 81-75 when the team hit 63% from three and 50% overall from the field. That’s Seton Hall, though – it can’t guard from the outside and doesn’t come up with enough rebounds when it does.

Why Seton Hall Will Win

The Pirates lost to St. John’s by ten, and then won the game that mattered in the Big East Tournament with a 77-69 victory in overtime.

It wasn’t always pretty, but the Pirates held down the flaky Red Storm shooters, came up with a ton of blocks, and the D went against type and managed to slow down things from the outside.

Georgetown might be playing well lately, but it turns the ball over a ton – 32 times in the two meetings with the Pirates – and the defense doesn’t do enough to screw teams up.

What’s Going To Happen

Seton Hall lost four straight before getting by St. John’s and into another step forward, and Georgetown is playing its best ball of the season over the last month.

The Hoyas aren’t consistent, but the defense is playing well enough and there seems to be more confidence – they didn’t buckle down the stretch against Villanova.

Georgetown vs Seton Hall Prediction, Line

Georgetown 66, Seton Hall 63

Must See Rating: 3

