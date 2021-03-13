Georgetown vs Creighton Prediction, Game Preview: Big East Tournament Final

Big East Tournament Final: Georgetown Hoyas vs Creighton Bluejays prediction and college basketball game preview.

Georgetown vs Creighton Broadcast

Date: Saturday, March 13

Game Time: 6:30 ET

Venue: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Network: FOX

Georgetown (12-12) vs Creighton (20-7) Game Preview

Why Georgetown Will Win

The Hoyas are playing like a team that hit its stride at just the right time.

It beat Seton Hall 66-58 to get here by doing a great job defensively from three, hitting half its threes, and dominating on the free throw line making 13 more than the Pirates.

Start with that part about the three – stop Creighton from three, and that’s half the battle.

Georgetown is great on the boards and isn’t bad from three, and it all showed in a. fantastic 86-79 win in early February when the team hit ten of 26 from three and won even though the Bluejays went off. However …

Why Creighton Will Win

Creighton won a few days late when the defense clamped down hard and held the Hoyas to 24% from the outside in a 63-48 win.

The offense is what butters the Bluejay bread, but the defense is No. 1 in the Big East in field goal percentage D.

Georgetown has been winning with five wins in the last six games even though it hasn’t been all that hot from the field. It’s going to take at least a 45% shooting day at likely around 75 points to keep up.

What’s Going To Happen

Creighton isn’t going to have two lousy shooting days in a row.

It struggled from three in the 59-56 win over UConn, but it came up with 50 rebounds and came though when needed down the stretch to survive.

Georgetown has held down just about everyone from the outside over the last several games, but Creighton will connect on two big shots late to finally take some control in an intense, emotional game.

Georgetown vs Creighton Prediction, Line

Creighton 73, Georgetown 68

Line: Creighton -8, o/u: 144

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3.5

