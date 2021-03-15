Florida vs Virginia Tech Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament First Four

NCAA Tournament First Round: (7) Florida (14-9) vs (10) Virginia Tech (15-6) prediction and college basketball game preview.

Florida vs Virginia Tech Broadcast

Date: Friday, March 19

Game Time: 12:15 pm

Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Network: CBS

Florida vs Virginia Tech Game Preview

Why Florida Will Win

The Gators stumbled across the finish line with three losses in the last four games – two of them against Tennessee – but there’s weren’t massive problems. They were more like off days than a true issue for the best-shooting team in the SEC both from the field and on the line.

It’s a good team on the inside, it’s great at hitting threes when it takes them – but it doesn’t rely on the outside shot – and now it’s going against a team that doesn’t create a whole lot of defensive pressure.

The Hokies also had issues over the last few games, going 3-2 even though they shot well. As long as the Gators can hit from the outside, they’ll be fine.

Why Virginia Tech Will Win

It’s not a consistent team, and there are times when the offense clunks, but it’ll hit around 45% of its shots and rely on its defense. The Hokies are great at closing out on the three, and that’s where the Gators have to be at least okay.

They hit in the SEC Tournament loss to Tennessee, but the previous five defeats had one common theme – they were awful from three.

Again, it’s not about volume threes from the Florida, it’s about percentage. It’s a part of the arsenal but not the whole thing. Take it away, though, and there’s a problem.

On the flip side, Virginia Tech has been on from the outside lately, even in defeats. As long as they’re okay on the boards and forcing the Gators to push a bit offensively, they’ll get what they want.

But there’s one huge issue …

What’s Going To Happen

Free throws.

Florida was the best in the SEC at making them – even though it doesn’t get to the line enough – and Virginia Tech struggles in a big way. The Hokies don’t get hit with a ton of fouls, but late in the game the free throw disparity will come through.

The Gators will hit the two extra shots on the line that Virginia Tech doesn’t.

Florida vs Virginia Tech Prediction, Line

Florida 69, Virginia Tech 66

Line: Florida -1, o/u: 137

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3.5

5: Getting the NCAA Tournament back

1: One Shining Moment

