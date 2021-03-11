Florida vs Vanderbilt Prediction, Game Preview: SEC Tournament

SEC Tournament: Florida Gators vs Vanderbilt Commodores prediction and college basketball game preview.

Florida vs Vanderbilt Broadcast

Date: Thursday, March 11

Game Time: 2:00 ET

Venue: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

Network: SEC Network

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Florida (13-8) vs Vanderbilt (9-15) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college basketball, go to BetMGM

Why Vanderbilt Will Win

Florida has all of a sudden hit a bit of a wall.

The offense wasn’t that consistently great this year, but even though it’s shooting well, points have been a wee bit hard to come by – the team hasn’t hit 75 points in any of the last seven games.

On the other side, Vanderbilt has been able to fight through a rough run of three straight road games and an SEC Tournament first round win over Texas A&M to get here.

The Commodores got out to a good start and then held on by hitting their free throws. They got to the line 24 times and hit 14 more free throws in the 79-68 win. Florida commits a whole lot of fouls, but …

Why Florida Will Win

Vanderbilt is bad at guarding the three – the win over A&M aside – and Florida is the best in the SEC at hitting from the outside.

The Gators hit 44% from three and 52% from the field in the 78-71 win at the end of January, and nailed 62% from the field in a 91-72 blowout in late December.

Vanderbilt also can make its threes, but the Gators are great at coming up with stops, they clamp down hard from the outside, and they’re great at forcing mistakes.

– Thursday Conference Tournament Predictions

What’s Going To Happen

Vanderbilt struggled with its consistency all year, but it’s got the pop to make this interesting if it start hitting from the outside early. However, Florida is too good at scoring in a variety of ways and should pick up the pace again after a sluggish few weeks.

Florida vs Vanderbilt Prediction, Line

Florida 72, Vanderbilt 65

Bet on college basketball with BetMGM

Line: Florida -8, o/u: 145.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

5: The Players Championship

1: Keeping Up with the Kardashians: Final Season