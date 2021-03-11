Florida vs Tennessee Prediction, Game Preview: SEC Tournament

SEC Tournament: Florida vs Tennessee prediction and college basketball game preview.

Florida vs Tennessee Broadcast

Date: Friday, March 13

Game Time: 2:00 ET

Venue: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

Network: ESPN

Florida (14-8) vs Tennessee (17-7) Game Preview

Why Florida Will Win

It’s been a grind for the Gators this year, but they were able to move on by shooting okay in the 69-63 win over Vanderbilt in the first round of the SEC Tournament. They moved the ball around well and held down the Commodores from three.

It’s a decent defensive team inside and out – it comes up with a slew of blocked shots, even though it didn’t do much against Vandy – and it’s the best-shooting three point team in the SEC.

The Gators will make their shots, but …

Why Tennessee Will Win

The whole of Florida isn’t nearly as good as the sum of its parts. Yes, it shoots well, but t’s not a high-powers scoring team. Yes, it’s solid defensively in a whole slew of ways, but it doesn’t come up with enough rebounds.

Tennessee might be mega-flaky, but it beat the Gators a few days ago even though nothing was happening from three. The Vols don’t beat themselves with a whole lot of turnovers, they hit their free throws, and they’re even better defensively than Florida.

However …

What’s Going To Happen

Which Tennessee will show up?

Will it be the version that occasionally shows the ability to put teams away with a burst, or will it be the one that got dropkicked by the Gators 75-49 back in January when it couldn’t hit a thing?

Florida has the right makeup to pull off the upset, but can it keep up the scoring to answer the Vol runs?

The Gator defense will lock down just enough from three, and there will be just enough consistency on the offensive end – even if it’s not from the outside – to come up with a nice all-around performance to keep it close late.

Florida will match the Vols free throw for free throw before pulling this off with one big defensive stop.

Florida vs Tennessee Prediction, Line

Florida 70, Tennessee 68

Line: Tennessee -3, o/u: 133

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

