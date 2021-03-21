Florida vs Oral Roberts Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament Second Round

NCAA Tournament Second Round: (7) Florida (15-9) vs (15) Oral Roberts (17-10) prediction and college basketball game preview.

Florida vs Oral Roberts Broadcast

Date: Sunday, March 21

Game Time: 7:45 pm

Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Network: truTV

Florida vs Oral Roberts Game Preview

Why Oral Roberts Will Win

So how did the Golden Eagles do it?

The defense came up with a ton of big stops and takeaways, and the offensive side only turned it over six times.

That D came up big against the Ohio State outside shooters – allowing just 22% from three – and the best free throw shooting team in college basketball came up with five more points on the line.

They got rolled on the boards, but they didn’t screw up, didn’t flinch in overtime, and it did all of the little things right. Ohio State gacked in the big moments, and Oral Roberts played like the confident 2-seed instead of the 15.

Florida turns it over a ton, it doesn’t move the ball around all that well, and …

Why Florida Will Win

The Gators are fantastic from three.

They struggled early against Virginia Tech, but pulled out the 75-70 win by doing an okay job from three – hitting 39% – and overcoming the 18 turnovers by rebounding everything.

Ohio State might have lost despite outrebounding the Golden Eagles by 17, but Florida should be able to take advantage of the defensive stops. They didn’t allow Virginia Tech to do anything on the glass, winning the rebounding battle by 14.

The Gators might have a weird way of going dead cold for long stretches, and they’ll have to crank up the O a bit to keep up at times once Oral Roberts gets moving, but they should be solid inside and they’ll get their chances from three.

What’s Going To Happen

Oral Roberts is dangerous.

If Florida goes cold for a while there’s going to be a big, big problem. The Golden Eagles have the ability to get on the move when the Gators start turning it over, the threes will be coming from everywhere, and …

The rebounds will matter.

Florida will come up with at least ten more, it’ll hit their free throws – something Ohio State failed to do – and it will fight through a tough, tense game by coming up with the big stops in the final minutes.

It’ll take a few free throws to finally breathe easier, but Florida will keep on moving.

Florida vs Oral Roberts Prediction, Line

Florida 78, Oral Roberts 69

Line: Florida -8.5, o/u: 149

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

