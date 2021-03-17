Florida State vs UNC Greensboro Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament First Round

NCAA Tournament First Round: (4) Florida State (16-6) vs (13) UNC Greensboro (21-8) prediction and college basketball game preview.

Florida State vs UNC Greensboro Broadcast

Date: Saturday, March 20

Game Time: 12:45 pm ET

Venue: Bakers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Network: truTV

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Florida State vs UNC Greensboro Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college basketball, go to BetMGM

Why UNC Greensboro Will Win

The SoCon regular season and conference tournament champ has an interesting mix to throw at Florida State.

There’s enough size up front that matters, but the team works around the dangerous guards and a dangerous backcourt that comes up with a gajillion steals.

The team knows how to attack outside, and it’s got the inside presence to worry about the interior. The rebounds come from everywhere, the shooting on the inside is steady, and while the team can’t shoot a lick from three, it takes a ton of outside shots.

And why not? Take the three, and the presence is there up front to get the offensive rebound and put it right back. The Spartans came up with double-digit offensive boards in six of the last nine games.

– 2021 NCAA Tournament Schedule, Predictions

Why Florida State Will Win

On the opposite side of UNC Greensboro is a Florida State offense that doesn’t take a whole lot of threes, but it makes them when it takes them.

It’s an ultra-athletic team that gets up and down the court in a hurry when it’s able to force turnovers, and it’s a killer from the field hitting 47% of its shots overall. The Noles to the basket with a relentless style that’s going to attack the Spartan big men right out of the gate.

And there’s going to be the difference in a game that”ll be a battle for about 30 minutes …

– College Basketball Experts Picks For Florida State vs UNC Greensboro

What’s Going To Happen

UNC Greensboro will have eight fouls 30 seconds after the opening tip.

The Spartans commit a whole lot of fouls, and FSU will be more than happy to keep attacking and attacking some more to get to the free throw line. It’s a good enough team from the line to settle things down at times and keep on piling up the points.

Yeah, FSU came achingly close to winning the ACC title, but it’s a fatally flawed team – speaking of fouls, the Noles will be whistled at least 15 times – with too many turnovers, but it’ll overcome them to get to Monday.

Florida State vs UNC Greensboro Prediction, Line

Florida State 77, UNC Greensboro 64

Bet on college basketball with BetMGM

Line: Florida State -11, o/u: 145

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

5: Getting the NCAA Tournament back

1: One Shining Moment

– Oops & Helmets: 25 Worst Football & Basketball Schools 2020-2021