Florida State vs Notre Dame College Basketball Game Preview

Florida State Seminoles vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish prediction and college basketball game preview.

Florida State vs Notre Dame Broadcast

Date: Saturday, March 6

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Purcel Pavilion, South Bend, IN

Network: ESPN2

Florida State (15-4) vs Notre Dame (9-14) Game Preview

Why Florida State Will Win

You don’t think there will be a little extra juice with the chance to win the ACC regular season champion outright?

The Seminoles got past their loss to North Carolina to rip through Boston College to get into the position to get on a roll before the ACC Championship, and they did it by getting back to what they do well.

They’re great at getting on the move, they hit just about everything from the tousled, and after having one of their worst shooting games of the season against the Tar Heels, they started hitting everything again.

Notre Dame is on a four game losing streak with the defense struggling – allowing teams to hit half of their shots seven games – and FSU should keep it all going.

Why Notre Dame Will Win

The Irish have nothing to lose.

At home, they can’t exactly play the role of spoiler, but they can ruin the fun by trying to do what North Carolina and Georgia Tech did in their home wins over the Noles.

The key is holding down FSU from three – the Tar Heels and Yellow Jackets did that; the Noles are 1-3 in their last four when shooting under 30% from three. Do that, hit from the outside, too – Notre Dame leads the ACC in three point attempts and hits 37% – and win in a shootout.

However …

What’s Going To Happen

Notre Dame is AWFUL at guarding the three. Everyone seems to be able to fire at will on the Irish from the outside, FSU should have no problems getting to the 50% mark from the field, and it’ll be a good finish for – what will be – the ACC regular season champion.

Florida State vs Notre Dame Prediction, Line

Florida State 82, Notre Dame 71

Line: Florida State -7, o/u: 152.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2.5

