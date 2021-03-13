Florida State vs Georgia Tech Prediction, Game Preview: ACC Tournament Final

ACC Tournament Final: Florida State vs Georgia Tech prediction and college basketball game preview.

Florida State vs Georgia Tech Broadcast

Date: Saturday, March 13

Game Time: 8:30 ET

Venue: Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, NC

Network: ESPN

Florida State (16-5) vs Georgia Tech (16-5) Game Preview

Why Florida State Will Win

The Seminoles might not be perfect, and they might not be playing its best basketball when they need to, but they’re here. They got by a hot North Carolina team by hanging on the glass with one of the nation’s best rebounding teams, was solid from the field, and held on late to survive and advance.

Florida State is excellent on the line – a must against a Georgia Tech team that’s good on the line and needs the points. If FSU can rebound like it did against UNC, its should be fine considering the Yellow Jackets struggle way too much on the boards.

Why Georgia Tech Will Win

Georgia Tech was able to get by FSU in late January when the defense was great from three and the offense had one of its best games of the year moving the ball around.

Red hot, it has won seven straight games and comes in rested when Virginia wasn’t able to go in the semifinal. It’s finding ways to win, mostly by keeping things moving. The shots are falling, making half them from the field over the last several games.

What’s Going To Happen

FSU is better on defense.

Again, it’s not a perfect team, but it doesn’t make a whole lot of mistakes, it gets on the boards, and again with the free throws. Florida State is great on the line, and Georgia Tech isn’t.

FSU will do a bit when it gets the chances late, and it’ll once again grind its way with a few key baskets and free throws to survive a Yellow Jacket team that won’t quit.

Florida State vs Georgia Tech Prediction, Line

Florida State 77, Georgia Tech 71

Line: Florida State -4, o/u: 149

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 4

