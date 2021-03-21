Florida State vs Colorado Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament Second Round

NCAA Tournament Second Round: (4) Florida State (17-6) vs (5) Colorado (23-6) prediction and college basketball game preview.

Florida State vs Colorado Broadcast

Date: Monday, March 22

Game Time: COMING

Venue: COMING

Network: COMING

Florida State vs Colorado Game Preview

Why Colorado Will Win

The Buffs are on fire from three.

They couldn’t miss in the 96-73 win over Georgetown, bombing away with 16-of-25 from three on a 61% overall shooting day. How hot were they? Throw in the 12-of-14 day from the free throw line, and it always seemed like the ball ways going in the basket.

Obviously this is a fantastic shooting team, it’s outstanding on the free throw line, and the defense is solid enough to give the Seminoles a few problems. FSU had a hard time putting away UNC Greensboro until the final few minutes, mostly because it couldn’t hit a three.

No, really. The Noles were 0-9 from the outside. It was an aberration, but the Buffs are decent at guarding the three. They’re better at getting the rebound and ending the possession, and …

Why Florida State Will Win

Colorado hasn’t been a rock at guarding the three lately.

The Georgetown game was weird from jump – the Hoyas still hit 33% on the outside – but Oregon State and USC were terrific from three in the Pac-12 Tournament against the Buff D.

The Noles are ultra-athletic, they get production from everywhere, and there outstanding at attacking the glass. They might have misfired over and over again from three in the first round, but they got to the rim over and over again.

And they’re going to make threes.

FSU led the ACC in three point percentage, they score in bunches, and they’re great at keeping streaking teams from going on big runs. As long as the energy is there – it took a while to wake up, and there was a strange lull against UNCG, Colorado will have to work to keep up.

What’s Going To Happen

The honor of the ACC is all on Florida State after a disastrous first round for the conference.

Colorado has been outstanding over the last month – and the Pac-12 certainly showed so far how good it is – and Florida State just hasn’t been that great for a while. It lost three of its last six games, it wasn’t great against North Carolina in the ACC Tournament, and it wasn’t anything fabulous in the first round in this.

The Colorado energy will be there from the start in a three point shooting contest.

Florida State vs Colorado Prediction, Line

Colorado 73, Florida State 70

Line: Florida State -1, o/u: 138.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 4

