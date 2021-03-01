FCS Spring Football Scoreboard: Week 2

By CollegeFootballNews.com | March 1, 2021 9:20 am

The Week 2 FCS spring college football predictions, scoreboard, TV schedules, game previews and game times.

How are the picks so far?

SU: 17-16, ATS: 15-18-1, o/u: 18-14

FCS Spring Football Week 2 Schedule, Predictions: Friday

Prediction: Southern 30, Alabama State 27

Line: Southern -7, o/u: 51.5

Final Score: Southern 24, Alabama State 21

FCS Spring Football Week 2 Schedule, Predictions: Saturday

Prediction: Delaware State 26, Howard 23

Line: Howard -2.5, o/u: 50.5

Final Score: Delaware State 17, Howard 10

Prediction: Northern Iowa 23, Youngstown State 10

Line: Northern Iowa -8, o/u: 38.5

Final Score: Northern Iowa 21, Youngstown State 0

Prediction: James Madison 34, Robert Morris 13

Line: James Madison -38.5, o/u: 54.5

Final Score: James Madison 36, Robert Morris 16

Prediction: Chattanooga 24, Wofford 20

Line: Wofford -4.5, o/u: 44.5

Final Score: Chattanooga 24, Wofford 13

Prediction: Missouri State 30, Western Illinois 21

Line: Missouri State -6, o/u: 49.5

Final Score: Missouri State 30, Western Illinois 24

Prediction: North Dakota State 30, Southern Illinois 13

Line: North Dakota State -16.5, o/u: 44.5

Final Score: Southern Illinois 38, North Dakota State 14

Shorter at Kennesaw State

Final Score: Kennesaw State 35, Shorter 0

Prediction: Illinois State 30, South Dakota 17

Line: Illinois State -5, o/u: 48.5

Final Score: South Dakota 27, Illinois State 20

Prediction: South Dakota State 27, North Dakota 23

Line: South Dakota State -9.5, o/u: 47.5

Final Score: North Dakota 28, South Dakota State 17

Prediction: McNeese 34, UIW 20

Line: McNeese -11.5, o/u: 56.5

Final Score: UIW 48, McNeese 20

Prediction: Samford 31, Western Carolina 13

Line: Samford -15.5, o/u: 58.5

Final Score: Samford 55, Western Carolina 27

Prediction: Furman 45, VMI 20

Line: Furman -21, o/u: 63

Final Score: VMI 14, Furman 13

Prediction: Tarleton State 40, Dixie State 16

Final Score: Dixie State 26, Tarleton State 14

Prediction: Elon 31, Gardner-Webb 17

Line: Elon -18, o/u: 51

Final Score: Gardner-Webb 42, Elon 20

Prediction: Northern Arizona 36, Southern Utah 27

Line: Northern Arizona -7, o/u: 61.5

Final Score: Northern Arizona 34, Southern Utah 33

Prediction: Citadel 34, Mercer 26

Line: Citadel -4, o/u: 50.5

Final Score: Mercer 42, Citadel 28

Prediction: Nicholls 45, Lamar 13

Line: Nicholls -22, o/u: 54.5

Final Score: Nicholls 55, Lamar 0

Prediction: Eastern Washington 41, Idaho 27

Line: Eastern Washington -5, o/u: 62.5

Final Score: Idaho 28, Eastern Washington 21

Prediction: Sam Houston 37, SE Louisiana 27

Line: Sam Houston -6, o/u: 54.5

Final Score: COMING

POSTPONED

FCS Spring Football Week 2 Schedule, Predictions: Sunday

Prediction: SEMO 31, Eastern Illinois 17

Line: SEMO -13.5, o/u: 49.5

Final Score: SEMO 47, Eastern Illinois 7

Prediction: Austin Peay 31, Tennessee State 16

Line: Austin Peay -13.5, o/u: 55.5

Final Score: Austin Peay 27, Tennessee State 20

Prediction: UT Martin 27, Murray State 17

Line: UT Martin -7, o/u: 51.5

Final Score: Murray State 14, UT Martin 10

Prediction: Jacksonville State 30, Tennessee Tech 17

Line: Jacksonville State -13.5, o/u: 55

Final Score: Jacksonville State 27, Tennessee Tech 10