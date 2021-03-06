FCS Spring Football Scoreboard, Schedule, Game Predictions: Week 3

By March 6, 2021 2:28 pm

The Week 3 FCS spring college football predictions, scoreboard, TV schedules, game previews and game times.

How are the picks so far?
SU: 18-17, ATS: 16-19-1, o/u: 19-15

FCS Spring Football Week 3 Schedule, Predictions: Thursday

South Dakota at North Dakota

Prediction: North Dakota 38, South Dakota 24
Line: North Dakota -7, o/u: 48.5
Final Score: North Dakota 21, South Dakota 10

FCS Spring Football Week 3 Schedule, Predictions: Friday

Albany at New Hampshire

Prediction: New Hampshire 24, Albany 20
Line: New Hampshire -2.5, o/u: 44.5
Final Score: Albany 24, New Hampshire 20

FCS Spring Football Week 3 Schedule, Predictions: Saturday

Maine at Delaware

Prediction: Delaware 24, Maine 20
Line: Delaware -2, o/u: 48
Final Score: Delaware 37, Maine 0

Southern Illinois at Youngstown State

Prediction: Southern Illinois 24, Youngstown State 16
Line: Southern Illinois -7, o/u: 43.5
Final Score: Southern Illinois 30, Youngstown State 22

Villanova at Stony Brook

Prediction: Villanova 30, Stony Brook 23
Line: Villanova -9, o/u: 55
Final Score: Villanova 16, Stony Brook 13

Citadel at Chattanooga

Prediction: Chattanooga 27, Citadel 20
Line: Chattanooga -8, o/u: 46
Final Score: Chattanooga 25, Citadel 24 OT

Jackson State at Grambling State

Prediction: Grambling State 31, Jackson State 27
Line: Grambling State -11, o/u: 51
Final Score: Jackson State 33, Grambling 28

Presbyterian at Gardner-Webb

Prediction: Gardner-Webb 28, Presbyterian 17
Line: Gardner-Webb -13, o/u: 48
Final Score: Gardner-Webb 31, Presbyterian 24 OT

Samford at Furman

Prediction: Furman 27, Samford 20
Line: Furman -10, o/u: 55
Final Score: Furman 44, Samford 37 OT

Alabama A&M at South Carolina State

Prediction: South Carolina State 30, Alabama A&M 17
Line: South Carolina State -11 o/u: 53
Final Score: Alabama A&M 31, South Carolina State 7

VMI at Western Carolina

Prediction: VMI 38, Western Carolina 14
Line: VMI -8.5, o/u: 63
Final Score: VMI 30, Western Carolina 7

William & Mary at Richmond

Prediction: William & Mary 26, Richmond 23
Line: Richmond -3, o/u: 43
Final Score: Richmond 21, William & Mary 14

James Madison at Elon

Prediction: James Madison 41, Elon 17
Line: James Madison -21.5, o/u: 47
Final Score: James Madison 20, Elon 17

Idaho State at Southern Utah

Prediction: Southern Utah 34, Idaho State 27
Line: Southern Utah -3.5, o/u: 54
Final Score: Idaho  State 26, Southern Utah 24

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Southern

2:30 ESPN3
Line: Southern -11, o/u: 55.5

North Dakota State at Missouri State

3:00 ESPN+
Line: North Dakota State -18, o/u: 45

UC Davis at Idaho

3:00 Pluto TV
Line: Idaho -3.5, o/u: 55

Western Illinois at South Dakota State

3:00 ESPN+
Line: South Dakota State -24.5, o/u: 47

Northern Arizona at Eastern Washington

4:05 ESPN+
Line: Eastern Washington -14, o/u: 64

Incarnate Word at Lamar

4:00 ESPN+
Line: Incarnate Word -15.5, o/u: 54

Illinois State at Northern Iowa

5:00 ESPN+
Line: Northern Iowa -8, o/u: 37

McNeese at Southeastern Louisiana

7:00 ESPN+
Line: SE Louisiana -10.5, o/u: 57

Nicholls at Northwestern State

7:00 ESPN+
Line: Nicholls -22.5, o/u: 58

Texas Southern vs Prairie View A&M

8:00 ESPN3
Line: Prairie View A&M -19.5, o/u: 55.5

FCS Spring Football Week 3 Schedule, Predictions: Sunday

Sacred Heart at Duquesne

12:00
Line: Duquesne -1.5, o/u: 45

Bryant at LIU

1:00 NEC Front Row
Line: Bryant -4, o/u: 42.5

Eastern Illinois at UT Martin

2:00 ESPN+
Line: UT Martin -14, o/u: 45

Jacksonville State at Tennessee State

3:00 ESPN+
Line: Jacksonville State -19.5, o/u: 57

Murray State at Southeast Missouri

4:00 ESPN+
Line: SE Missouri State -12, o/u: 48.5

Dixie State at New Mexico State

5:00 FloFooball
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

