FCS Spring Football Scoreboard, Schedule, Game Predictions: Week 3

The Week 3 FCS spring college football predictions, scoreboard, TV schedules, game previews and game times.
How are the picks so far?
SU: 18-17, ATS: 16-19-1, o/u: 19-15
Click on each link for the game preview and prediction. All times Eastern.
FCS Spring Football Week 3 Schedule, Predictions: Thursday
South Dakota at North Dakota
Prediction: North Dakota 38, South Dakota 24
Line: North Dakota -7, o/u: 48.5
Final Score: North Dakota 21, South Dakota 10
FCS Spring Football Week 3 Schedule, Predictions: Friday
Albany at New Hampshire
Prediction: New Hampshire 24, Albany 20
Line: New Hampshire -2.5, o/u: 44.5
Final Score: Albany 24, New Hampshire 20
FCS Spring Football Week 3 Schedule, Predictions: Saturday
Maine at Delaware
Prediction: Delaware 24, Maine 20
Line: Delaware -2, o/u: 48
Final Score: Delaware 37, Maine 0
Southern Illinois at Youngstown State
Prediction: Southern Illinois 24, Youngstown State 16
Line: Southern Illinois -7, o/u: 43.5
Final Score: Southern Illinois 30, Youngstown State 22
Villanova at Stony Brook
Prediction: Villanova 30, Stony Brook 23
Line: Villanova -9, o/u: 55
Final Score: Villanova 16, Stony Brook 13
Citadel at Chattanooga
Prediction: Chattanooga 27, Citadel 20
Line: Chattanooga -8, o/u: 46
Final Score: Chattanooga 25, Citadel 24 OT
Jackson State at Grambling State
Prediction: Grambling State 31, Jackson State 27
Line: Grambling State -11, o/u: 51
Final Score: Jackson State 33, Grambling 28
Presbyterian at Gardner-Webb
Prediction: Gardner-Webb 28, Presbyterian 17
Line: Gardner-Webb -13, o/u: 48
Final Score: Gardner-Webb 31, Presbyterian 24 OT
Samford at Furman
Prediction: Furman 27, Samford 20
Line: Furman -10, o/u: 55
Final Score: Furman 44, Samford 37 OT
Alabama A&M at South Carolina State
Prediction: South Carolina State 30, Alabama A&M 17
Line: South Carolina State -11 o/u: 53
Final Score: Alabama A&M 31, South Carolina State 7
VMI at Western Carolina
Prediction: VMI 38, Western Carolina 14
Line: VMI -8.5, o/u: 63
Final Score: VMI 30, Western Carolina 7
William & Mary at Richmond
Prediction: William & Mary 26, Richmond 23
Line: Richmond -3, o/u: 43
Final Score: Richmond 21, William & Mary 14
James Madison at Elon
Prediction: James Madison 41, Elon 17
Line: James Madison -21.5, o/u: 47
Final Score: James Madison 20, Elon 17
Idaho State at Southern Utah
Prediction: Southern Utah 34, Idaho State 27
Line: Southern Utah -3.5, o/u: 54
Final Score: Idaho State 26, Southern Utah 24
Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Southern
2:30 ESPN3
Line: Southern -11, o/u: 55.5
North Dakota State at Missouri State
3:00 ESPN+
Line: North Dakota State -18, o/u: 45
UC Davis at Idaho
3:00 Pluto TV
Line: Idaho -3.5, o/u: 55
Western Illinois at South Dakota State
3:00 ESPN+
Line: South Dakota State -24.5, o/u: 47
Northern Arizona at Eastern Washington
4:05 ESPN+
Line: Eastern Washington -14, o/u: 64
Incarnate Word at Lamar
4:00 ESPN+
Line: Incarnate Word -15.5, o/u: 54
Illinois State at Northern Iowa
5:00 ESPN+
Line: Northern Iowa -8, o/u: 37
McNeese at Southeastern Louisiana
7:00 ESPN+
Line: SE Louisiana -10.5, o/u: 57
Nicholls at Northwestern State
7:00 ESPN+
Line: Nicholls -22.5, o/u: 58
Texas Southern vs Prairie View A&M
8:00 ESPN3
Line: Prairie View A&M -19.5, o/u: 55.5
FCS Spring Football Week 3 Schedule, Predictions: Sunday
Sacred Heart at Duquesne
12:00
Line: Duquesne -1.5, o/u: 45
Bryant at LIU
1:00 NEC Front Row
Line: Bryant -4, o/u: 42.5
Eastern Illinois at UT Martin
2:00 ESPN+
Line: UT Martin -14, o/u: 45
Jacksonville State at Tennessee State
3:00 ESPN+
Line: Jacksonville State -19.5, o/u: 57
Murray State at Southeast Missouri
4:00 ESPN+
Line: SE Missouri State -12, o/u: 48.5
Dixie State at New Mexico State
5:00 FloFooball
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING