FCS Spring Football Scoreboard, Schedule, Game Predictions: Week 3

The Week 3 FCS spring college football predictions, scoreboard, TV schedules, game previews and game times.

How are the picks so far?

SU: 18-17, ATS: 16-19-1, o/u: 19-15

FCS Spring Football Week 3 Schedule, Predictions: Thursday

Prediction: North Dakota 38, South Dakota 24

Line: North Dakota -7, o/u: 48.5

Final Score: North Dakota 21, South Dakota 10

FCS Spring Football Week 3 Schedule, Predictions: Friday

Prediction: New Hampshire 24, Albany 20

Line: New Hampshire -2.5, o/u: 44.5

Final Score: Albany 24, New Hampshire 20

FCS Spring Football Week 3 Schedule, Predictions: Saturday

Prediction: Delaware 24, Maine 20

Line: Delaware -2, o/u: 48

Final Score: Delaware 37, Maine 0

Prediction: Southern Illinois 24, Youngstown State 16

Line: Southern Illinois -7, o/u: 43.5

Final Score: Southern Illinois 30, Youngstown State 22

Prediction: Villanova 30, Stony Brook 23

Line: Villanova -9, o/u: 55

Final Score: Villanova 16, Stony Brook 13

Prediction: Chattanooga 27, Citadel 20

Line: Chattanooga -8, o/u: 46

Final Score: Chattanooga 25, Citadel 24 OT

Prediction: Grambling State 31, Jackson State 27

Line: Grambling State -11, o/u: 51

Final Score: Jackson State 33, Grambling 28

Prediction: Gardner-Webb 28, Presbyterian 17

Line: Gardner-Webb -13, o/u: 48

Final Score: Gardner-Webb 31, Presbyterian 24 OT

Prediction: Furman 27, Samford 20

Line: Furman -10, o/u: 55

Final Score: Furman 44, Samford 37 OT

Prediction: South Carolina State 30, Alabama A&M 17

Line: South Carolina State -11 o/u: 53

Final Score: Alabama A&M 31, South Carolina State 7

Prediction: VMI 38, Western Carolina 14

Line: VMI -8.5, o/u: 63

Final Score: VMI 30, Western Carolina 7

Prediction: William & Mary 26, Richmond 23

Line: Richmond -3, o/u: 43

Final Score: Richmond 21, William & Mary 14

Prediction: James Madison 41, Elon 17

Line: James Madison -21.5, o/u: 47

Final Score: James Madison 20, Elon 17

Prediction: Southern Utah 34, Idaho State 27

Line: Southern Utah -3.5, o/u: 54

Final Score: Idaho State 26, Southern Utah 24

2:30 ESPN3

Line: Southern -11, o/u: 55.5

3:00 ESPN+

Line: North Dakota State -18, o/u: 45

3:00 Pluto TV

Line: Idaho -3.5, o/u: 55

3:00 ESPN+

Line: South Dakota State -24.5, o/u: 47

4:05 ESPN+

Line: Eastern Washington -14, o/u: 64

4:00 ESPN+

Line: Incarnate Word -15.5, o/u: 54

5:00 ESPN+

Line: Northern Iowa -8, o/u: 37

7:00 ESPN+

Line: SE Louisiana -10.5, o/u: 57

7:00 ESPN+

Line: Nicholls -22.5, o/u: 58

8:00 ESPN3

Line: Prairie View A&M -19.5, o/u: 55.5

FCS Spring Football Week 3 Schedule, Predictions: Sunday

12:00

Line: Duquesne -1.5, o/u: 45

1:00 NEC Front Row

Line: Bryant -4, o/u: 42.5

2:00 ESPN+

Line: UT Martin -14, o/u: 45

3:00 ESPN+

Line: Jacksonville State -19.5, o/u: 57

Murray State at Southeast Missouri

4:00 ESPN+

Line: SE Missouri State -12, o/u: 48.5

Dixie State at New Mexico State

5:00 FloFooball

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING