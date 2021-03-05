FCS Spring Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Times, Lines, TV: Week 3

The Week 3 FCS spring college football predictions, scoreboard, TV schedules, game previews and game times.
How are the picks so far?
SU: 18-16, ATS: 16-18-1, o/u: 18-15
– CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews
Click on each link for the game preview and prediction. All times Eastern.
FCS Spring Football Week 3 Schedule, Predictions: Thursday
South Dakota at North Dakota
Prediction: North Dakota 38, South Dakota 24
Line: North Dakota -7, o/u: 48.5
Final Score: North Dakota 21, South Dakota 10
FCS Spring Football Week 3 Schedule, Predictions: Friday
Albany at New Hampshire
7:00 FloFootball
Line: PICK, o/u: 45
FCS Spring Football Week 3 Schedule, Predictions: Saturday
Maine at Delaware
12:00 ESPN+
Line: Delaware -2, o/u: 48
Southern Illinois at Youngstown State
12:00 ESPN+
Line: Southern Illinois -7, o/u: 43.5
Villanova at Stony Brook
12:00 FloFootball
Line: Villanova -9, o/u: 55
Citadel at Chattanooga
1:00 ESPN+
Line: Chattanooga -6.5, o/u: 46.5
Jackson State at Grambling State
1:00 ESPN3
Line: Grambling State -11, o/u: 51
Presbyterian at Gardner-Webb
1:00 ESPN+
Line: Gardner-Webb -13, o/u: 48
Samford at Furman
1:00 ESPN+
Line: Furman -10, o/u: 55
Alabama A&M at South Carolina State
1:00 ESPN3
Line: South Carolina State -11 o/u: COMING
VMI at Western Carolina
1:00 ESPN+
Line: VMI -8.5, o/u: 63
William & Mary at Richmond
1:00 ESPN+
Line: Richmond -3, o/u: 43
James Madison at Elon
1:30 FloFootball
Line: James Madison -21.5, o/u: 47
Idaho State at Southern Utah
2:00 Pluto TV
Line: Southern Utah -3.5, o/u: 54
Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Southern
2:30 ESPN3
Line: Southern -11, o/u: 55.5
North Dakota State at Missouri State
3:00 ESPN+
Line: North Dakota State -18, o/u: 45
UD Davis at Idaho
3:00 Pluto TV
Line: Idaho -3.5, o/u: 55
Western Illinois at South Dakota State
3:00 ESPN+
Line: South Dakota State -24.5, o/u: 47
Northern Arizona at Eastern Washington
4:05 ESPN+
Line: Eastern Washington -14, o/u: 64
Incarnate Word at Lamar
4:00 ESPN+
Line: Incarnate Word -15.5, o/u: 54
Illinois State at Northern Iowa
5:00 ESPN+
Line: Northern Iowa -8, o/u: 37
McNeese at Southeastern Louisiana
7:00 ESPN+
Line: SE Louisiana -10.5, o/u: 57
Nicholls at Northwestern State
7:00 ESPN+
Line: Nicholls -22.5, o/u: 58
Texas Southern vs Prairie View A&M
8:00 ESPN3
Line: Prairie View A&M -19.5, o/u: 55.5
FCS Spring Football Week 3 Schedule, Predictions: Sunday
Sacred Heart at Duquesne
12:00
Line: Duquesne -1.5, o/u: 45
Bryant at LIU
1:00 NEC Front Row
Line: Bryant -4, o/u: 42.5
Eastern Illinois at UT Martin
2:00 ESPN+
Line: UT Martin -14, o/u: 45
Jacksonville State at Tennessee State
3:00 ESPN+
Line: Jacksonville State -19.5, o/u: 57
Murray State at Southeast Missouri
4:00 ESPN+
Line: SE Missouri State -12, o/u: 48.5
Dixie State at New Mexico State
5:00 FloFooball
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING