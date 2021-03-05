FCS Spring Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Times, Lines, TV: Week 3

By March 5, 2021 12:49 am

The Week 3 FCS spring college football predictions, scoreboard, TV schedules, game previews and game times.

How are the picks so far?
SU: 18-16, ATS: 16-18-1, o/u: 18-15

CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews

Click on each link for the game preview and prediction. All times Eastern.

FCS Spring Football Week 3 Schedule, Predictions: Thursday

South Dakota at North Dakota

Prediction: North Dakota 38, South Dakota 24
Line: North Dakota -7, o/u: 48.5
Final Score: North Dakota 21, South Dakota 10

FCS Spring Football Week 3 Schedule, Predictions: Friday

Albany at New Hampshire

7:00 FloFootball
Line: PICK, o/u: 45

FCS Spring Football Week 3 Schedule, Predictions: Saturday

Maine at Delaware

12:00 ESPN+
Line: Delaware -2, o/u: 48

Southern Illinois at Youngstown State

12:00 ESPN+
Line: Southern Illinois -7, o/u: 43.5

Villanova at Stony Brook

12:00 FloFootball
Line: Villanova -9, o/u: 55

Citadel at Chattanooga

1:00 ESPN+
Line: Chattanooga -6.5, o/u: 46.5

Jackson State at Grambling State

1:00 ESPN3
Line: Grambling State -11, o/u: 51

Presbyterian at Gardner-Webb

1:00 ESPN+
Line: Gardner-Webb -13, o/u: 48

Samford at Furman

1:00 ESPN+
Line: Furman -10, o/u: 55

Alabama A&M at South Carolina State

1:00 ESPN3
Line: South Carolina State -11 o/u: COMING

VMI at Western Carolina

1:00 ESPN+
Line: VMI -8.5, o/u: 63

William & Mary at Richmond

1:00 ESPN+
Line: Richmond -3, o/u: 43

James Madison at Elon

1:30 FloFootball
Line: James Madison -21.5, o/u: 47

Idaho State at Southern Utah

2:00 Pluto TV
Line: Southern Utah -3.5, o/u: 54

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Southern

2:30 ESPN3
Line: Southern -11, o/u: 55.5

North Dakota State at Missouri State

3:00 ESPN+
Line: North Dakota State -18, o/u: 45

UD Davis at Idaho

3:00 Pluto TV
Line: Idaho -3.5, o/u: 55

Western Illinois at South Dakota State

3:00 ESPN+
Line: South Dakota State -24.5, o/u: 47

Northern Arizona at Eastern Washington

4:05 ESPN+
Line: Eastern Washington -14, o/u: 64

Incarnate Word at Lamar

4:00 ESPN+
Line: Incarnate Word -15.5, o/u: 54

Illinois State at Northern Iowa

5:00 ESPN+
Line: Northern Iowa -8, o/u: 37

McNeese at Southeastern Louisiana

7:00 ESPN+
Line: SE Louisiana -10.5, o/u: 57

Nicholls at Northwestern State

7:00 ESPN+
Line: Nicholls -22.5, o/u: 58

Texas Southern vs Prairie View A&M

8:00 ESPN3
Line: Prairie View A&M -19.5, o/u: 55.5

FCS Spring Football Week 3 Schedule, Predictions: Sunday

Sacred Heart at Duquesne

12:00
Line: Duquesne -1.5, o/u: 45

Bryant at LIU

1:00 NEC Front Row
Line: Bryant -4, o/u: 42.5

Eastern Illinois at UT Martin

2:00 ESPN+
Line: UT Martin -14, o/u: 45

Jacksonville State at Tennessee State

3:00 ESPN+
Line: Jacksonville State -19.5, o/u: 57

Murray State at Southeast Missouri

4:00 ESPN+
Line: SE Missouri State -12, o/u: 48.5

Dixie State at New Mexico State

5:00 FloFooball
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

