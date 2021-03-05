FCS Spring Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Times, Lines, TV: Week 3

By CollegeFootballNews.com | March 5, 2021 12:49 am

The Week 3 FCS spring college football predictions, scoreboard, TV schedules, game previews and game times.

How are the picks so far?

SU: 18-16, ATS: 16-18-1, o/u: 18-15

– CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews

Click on each link for the game preview and prediction. All times Eastern.

FCS Spring Football Week 3 Schedule, Predictions: Thursday

Prediction: North Dakota 38, South Dakota 24

Line: North Dakota -7, o/u: 48.5

Final Score: North Dakota 21, South Dakota 10

FCS Spring Football Week 3 Schedule, Predictions: Friday

7:00 FloFootball

Line: PICK, o/u: 45

FCS Spring Football Week 3 Schedule, Predictions: Saturday

12:00 ESPN+

Line: Delaware -2, o/u: 48

12:00 ESPN+

Line: Southern Illinois -7, o/u: 43.5

12:00 FloFootball

Line: Villanova -9, o/u: 55

1:00 ESPN+

Line: Chattanooga -6.5, o/u: 46.5

1:00 ESPN3

Line: Grambling State -11, o/u: 51

1:00 ESPN+

Line: Gardner-Webb -13, o/u: 48

1:00 ESPN+

Line: Furman -10, o/u: 55

1:00 ESPN3

Line: South Carolina State -11 o/u: COMING

1:00 ESPN+

Line: VMI -8.5, o/u: 63

1:00 ESPN+

Line: Richmond -3, o/u: 43

1:30 FloFootball

Line: James Madison -21.5, o/u: 47

2:00 Pluto TV

Line: Southern Utah -3.5, o/u: 54

2:30 ESPN3

Line: Southern -11, o/u: 55.5

3:00 ESPN+

Line: North Dakota State -18, o/u: 45

3:00 Pluto TV

Line: Idaho -3.5, o/u: 55

3:00 ESPN+

Line: South Dakota State -24.5, o/u: 47

4:05 ESPN+

Line: Eastern Washington -14, o/u: 64

4:00 ESPN+

Line: Incarnate Word -15.5, o/u: 54

5:00 ESPN+

Line: Northern Iowa -8, o/u: 37

7:00 ESPN+

Line: SE Louisiana -10.5, o/u: 57

7:00 ESPN+

Line: Nicholls -22.5, o/u: 58

8:00 ESPN3

Line: Prairie View A&M -19.5, o/u: 55.5

FCS Spring Football Week 3 Schedule, Predictions: Sunday

Sacred Heart at Duquesne

12:00

Line: Duquesne -1.5, o/u: 45

Bryant at LIU

1:00 NEC Front Row

Line: Bryant -4, o/u: 42.5

Eastern Illinois at UT Martin

2:00 ESPN+

Line: UT Martin -14, o/u: 45

Jacksonville State at Tennessee State

3:00 ESPN+

Line: Jacksonville State -19.5, o/u: 57

Murray State at Southeast Missouri

4:00 ESPN+

Line: SE Missouri State -12, o/u: 48.5

Dixie State at New Mexico State

5:00 FloFooball

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING