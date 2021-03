FCS Spring Football Game Scoreboard, Sunday Schedule, Lines: Week 4

By CollegeFootballNews.com | March 14, 2021 1:47 am

The Week 4 FCS spring college football scoreboard, schedule and lines.

Click on each link for the game preview and prediction. All times Eastern.

FCS Spring Football Week 4 Scoreboard, Schedule, Lines: Sunday

Duquesne at Wagner

12:00 NEC Front Row

Line: Duquesne -7, o/u: 41.5

Final Score: COMING

LIU at Sacred Heart

12:00 ESPN3

Line: Sacred Heart -10.5, o/u: 43.5

Final Score: COMING

Bryant at Merrimack

1:00 NEC Front Row

Line: No Line, o/u: No Line

Final Score: COMING

Eastern Illinois at Tennessee State

2:00 ESPN+

Line: Tennessee State -2.5, o/u: 48.5

Final Score: COMING

Jacksonville State at UT Martin

2:00 ESPN+

Line: Jacksonville State -8, o/u: 47

Final Score: COMING

Mississippi Valley State at Jackson State

2:00 ESPN2

Line: Jackson State -15.5, o/u: 54.5

Final Score: COMING

Murray State at Tennessee Tech

2:30 ESPN+

Line: Murray State -4, o/u: 48

Final Score: COMING

Austin Peay at SE Missouri

3:00 ESPN+

Line: SE Missouri -5.5, o/u: 46.5

Final Score: COMING

FCS Spring Football Week 4 Scoreboard: Saturday

Albany at Maine

Line: Albany -7.5, o/u: 52.5

Final Score: Maine 38, Albany 34

Charleston Southern at Kennesaw State

Line: Kennesaw State -14, o/u: 47.5

Final Score: Kennesaw State 24, Charleston Southern 19

Citadel at Western Carolina

Line: Citadel -13, o/u: 50.5

Final Score: Western Carolina 21, Citadel 14

Colgate at Lafayette

Line: Colgate -4.5, o/u: 36

Final Score: Lafayette 24, Colgate 10

Davidson at Stetson

Line: Stetson -9.5, o/u: 52.5

Final Score: Davidson 26, Stetson 20

Delaware State at South Carolina State

Line: South Carolina State -14, o/u: 43.5

Final Score: South Carolina State 17, Delaware State 9

Eastern Washington at Idaho State

Line: Eastern Washington -17, o/u: 63

Final Score: Eastern Washington 46, Idaho State 42

Fordham at Bucknell

POSTPONED

Furman at ETSU

Line: Furman -9, o/u: 46

Final Score: Furman 17, ETSU 13

Holy Cross at Lehigh

Line: Holy Cross -9, o/u: 44

Final Score: Holy Cross 20, Lehigh 3

Idaho at Northern Arizona

POSTPONED

Illinois State at North Dakota State

Line: North Dakota State -13.5, o/u: 37

Final Score: North Dakota State 21, Illinois State 13

Lamar at McNeese

Line: McNeese -14, o/u: 47.5

Final Score: Lamar 27, McNeese 26 OT

Mercer at VMI

Line: VMI -4.5, o/u: 56.5

Final Score: VMI 41, Mercer 14

Missouri State at South Dakota

Line: South Dakota -11, o/u: 49

Final Score: Missouri State 27, South Dakota 24

Monmouth at Robert Morris

POSTPONED

Morehead State at Presbyterian

Line: Presbyterian -3.5, o/u: 47

Final Score: Presbyterian 31, Morehead State 16

Nicholls at Sam Houston State

Line: Sam Houston State -1.5, o/u: 62.5

Final Score: Sam Houston State 71, Nicholls 17

North Dakota at Western Illinois

Line: North Dakota -20.5, o/u: 45.5

Final Score: North Dakota 38, Western Illinois 21

Northern Iowa at Southern Illinois

Line: Northern Iowa -3.5, o/u: 38

Final Score: Southern Illinois 17, Northern Iowa 16

Northwestern State at SE Louisiana

Line: SE Louisiana -15.5, o/u: 61

Final Score: SE Louisiana 27, Northwestern State 24

Prairie View vs Grambling

Line: Prairie View -2.5, o/u: 55

Final Score: Prairie View 17, Grambling 10

Richmond at Elon

Line: Richmond -3, o/u: 45

Final Score: Richmond 38, Elon 14

Rhode Island at Villanova

Line: Villanova -16, o/u: 52.5

Final Score: Rhode Island 40, Villanova 37 OT

San Diego at Drake

Line: San Diego -12.5, o/u: 51

Final Score: San Diego 13, Drake 10

Southern Utah at Cal Poly

Line: Cal Poly -1.5, o/u: 56

Final Score: Southern Utah 34, Cal Poly 24

Stony Brook at Delaware

Line: Delaware -8.5, o/u: 41

Final Score: Delaware 31, Stony Brook 3

Tarleton State at Dixie State

Line: No Line, o/u: No Line

Final Score: Tarleton State 37, Dixie State 15

Wofford at Samford

Line: Samford -1.5, o/u: 62.5

Final Score: Samford 37, Wofford 31

UC Davis at Weber State

Line: Weber State -10.5, o/u: 52.5

Final Score: Weber State 18, UC Davis 13

Valparaiso at Butler

Line: Butler -3, o/u: 50

Final Score: Valparaiso 24, Butler 14

William & Mary at James Madison

POSTPONED

Youngstown State at South Dakota State

Line: South Dakota State -19.5, o/u: 44.5

Final Score: South Dakota State 19, Youngstown State 17