ETSU vs Wofford Prediction, Game Preview: FCS Spring Football

ETSU vs Wofford prediction and FCS spring football game preview.
ETSU vs Wofford Broadcast
Date: Saturday, March 6
Game Time: 12:00 ET
Venue: Gibbs Stadium, Spartanburg, South Carolina
Network: ESPN+
ETSU (1-0) vs Wofford (1-1) Game Preview
Why ETSU Will Win
Run, Quay, run.
ETSU has an elite back in Quay Holmes, and he did what he was supposed to do in the 24-17 win over Samford with 125 yards and two scores, to go along with 47 yards from Jacob Saylors to get pounding. The passing game helped the caught with 191 yards and a few big plays down the field from Tyler Riddell.
Wofford might have been great against the Chattanooga running game, but lost 24-13 with its own ground game getting stopped way too easily and often.
The Mocs controlled the clock, the turnover battle, and the tempo, and ETSU has the makeup to hold down the Terrier ground game after allowing just 2.6 yards per carry, but …
Why Wofford Will Win
It was a bad day against a Chattanooga team that’s better than it probably gets credit for.
This is still a fantastic Wofford team that’s going to be in the thick of the SoCon chase, the offense still works – even if the ground game isn’t quite as sharp as it should be – and the defense hasn’t been all that bad.
The Terriers have to do a better job of controlling the clock and keeping things moving, but the defense should swarm around Holmes and the team should be far better with two games under its belt.
What’s Going To Happen
Is this when Wofford plays like it’s supposed to?
Even with last week’s loss, it’s still among the best teams in the conference, but it has to start cranking up the attack and being more dominant on the lines.
It’s not going to destroy ETSU, but the Wofford O line is overdue to play up to its talent.
ETSU vs Wofford Prediction, Line
Wofford 30, ETSU 17
