ETSU vs Wofford Prediction, Game Preview: FCS Spring Football

ETSU vs Wofford prediction and FCS spring football game preview.

ETSU vs Wofford Broadcast

Date: Saturday, March 6

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Gibbs Stadium, Spartanburg, South Carolina

Network: ESPN+

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

ETSU (1-0) vs Wofford (1-1) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on the NFL, go to BetMGM

Why ETSU Will Win

Run, Quay, run.

ETSU has an elite back in Quay Holmes, and he did what he was supposed to do in the 24-17 win over Samford with 125 yards and two scores, to go along with 47 yards from Jacob Saylors to get pounding. The passing game helped the caught with 191 yards and a few big plays down the field from Tyler Riddell.

Wofford might have been great against the Chattanooga running game, but lost 24-13 with its own ground game getting stopped way too easily and often.

The Mocs controlled the clock, the turnover battle, and the tempo, and ETSU has the makeup to hold down the Terrier ground game after allowing just 2.6 yards per carry, but …

Why Wofford Will Win

It was a bad day against a Chattanooga team that’s better than it probably gets credit for.

This is still a fantastic Wofford team that’s going to be in the thick of the SoCon chase, the offense still works – even if the ground game isn’t quite as sharp as it should be – and the defense hasn’t been all that bad.

The Terriers have to do a better job of controlling the clock and keeping things moving, but the defense should swarm around Holmes and the team should be far better with two games under its belt.

What’s Going To Happen

Is this when Wofford plays like it’s supposed to?

Even with last week’s loss, it’s still among the best teams in the conference, but it has to start cranking up the attack and being more dominant on the lines.

It’s not going to destroy ETSU, but the Wofford O line is overdue to play up to its talent.

ETSU vs Wofford Prediction, Line

Wofford 30, ETSU 17

Bet on college football with BetMGM

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

Must See Rating: 3

5: Beavis & Butt-Head are making a movie

1: Tom & Jerry