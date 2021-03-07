Eastern Illinois at UT Martin College Prediction, Game Preview: FCS Spring Football

Eastern Illinois Panthers vs UT Martin Skyhawks prediction and FCS spring football game preview.

Eastern Illinois vs UT Martin Broadcast

Date: Sunday, March 7

Game Time: 2:00 ET

Venue: Hardy Graham Stadium, Martin, TN

Network: ESPN+

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Eastern Illinois (0-1) vs UT Martin (0-1) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college basketball, go to BetMGM

Why Eastern Illinois Will Win

It wasn’t all awful in the one-win 2019 season.

It was hardly great, but the team was at least close in most of the games with a defense that was able to keep most games in check. This year’s version should once again be able to get into the backfield and come up with just enough of a pass defense to be okay as the season goes on.

Getting bombed 47-7 by SE Missouri State isn’t a way to start the season, but the Redbirds might just be the star of the OVC.

The biggest plus is the experience. The Panthers took their lumps two years ago, but now the offense should be far, far better in Week 2, and the defensive side has the potential to be a rock with a good base to build around.

Why UT Martin Will Win

Here comes the Skyhawk passing game … eventually. It didn’t do anything in the 14-10 loss to Murray State, but it’s coming.

Getting back QB John Bachus after throwing 18 touchdown passes and stretching the field with big play after big play is a nice start, but it all starts up front with a strong offensive front that has the veterans to come up with a big improvement after struggling in pass protection.

On the other side, here comes the pass rush … again, eventually.

A few of the stars are done, but the defensive backfield will be an early strength against an EIU team that should struggle to run early on.

– FCS Football Schedule & Predictions: Week 3

What’s Going To Happen

It was a 27-18 battle in 2019 when UT Martin pulled off the win, and it should be just that good this time around, too.

The Skyhawks have the quarterback and passing game, though. The pass rush will be good, the big plays on offense will keep the team ahead after a good first quarter, and it’ll be a good start for a team that needs to win with three of the next four games on the road.

Eastern Illinois vs UT Martin Prediction, Line

UT Martin 31, Eastern Illinois 14

Bet on college basketball with BetMGM

Line: UT Martin -14, o/u:45

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

5: Team LeBron

1: Team KD