Duke vs Louisville College Basketball Game Preview: ACC Tournament

ACC Tournament: Duke vs Louisville prediction and college basketball game preview.

Duke vs Louisville Broadcast

Date: Wednesday, March 10

Game Time: 6:30 ET

Venue: Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, NC

Network: ACC Network

Duke (12-11) vs Louisville (13-6) Game Preview

Why Duke Will Win

Duke rolled Boston College right away and didn’t let up in an 86-51 win in the first round. Now it needs to stay hot and go on a epic weekend run to get into the NCAA Tournament.

If the D plays like that again, it might actually happen.

The Blue Devils haven’t been big on the whole D thing this year, but it stopped BC dead cold from three, the O moved the ball around well, and the team showed another level of intensity.

Louisville doesn’t do much from three – it hasn’t hit 40% from the outside in any of the last nine games – and the D doesn’t do nearly enough to force mistakes.

Why Louisville Will Win

The Cardinals were able to get by Duke on the road a few weeks ago by coming up with its second-best day from the field in the last nine games. The first best? It was in a 70-65 win over Duke in late January.

This might not be the most consistent team, but it’s great on the boards, the defense is solid, and it doesn’t make a whole lot of mistakes offensively. It’s not going to give Duke enough turnovers to matter.

And no, Louisville’s offense isn’t Boston College’s – it’s not going to go 1-of-15 from three, but …

What’s Going To Happen

Is this when Duke turns it on?

It’s way too late, but if the defense really can play as well as it did against Boston College, and if the team is hitting from the field like it did in the opener, it has a shot.

It might have lost the first two games against Louisville, but it’ll keep the defense going with the three-point defense cranking it up just enough to pull off the upset and keep it all going for another day.

Duke vs Louisville Prediction, Line

Duke 79, Louisville 76

Line: Duke -2, o/u: 141

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1

Must See Rating: 3

