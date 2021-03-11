Duke vs Florida State Prediction, Game Preview: ACC Tournament

ACC Tournament: Duke Blue Devils vs Florida State Seminoles prediction and college basketball game preview.

Duke vs Florida State Broadcast

Date: Thursday, March 11

Game Time: 6:30 ET

Venue: Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, NC

Network: COMING

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Duke (13-11) vs Florida State (15-5) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college basketball, go to BetMGM

Why Duke Will Win

Duke would apparently like to be a part of this NCAA Tournament thing.

Rocking Louisville 70-56 in the first round o the ACC Tournament isn’t a lock to get it done, but beating Florida State would put the pressure on.

The Blue Devils roared in the second half – helped with a monster game from Mark Williams – and one of their biggest defensive 20 minutes of the season. They came up with 43 rebounds, clamped down to go on a big run, and started to look like the team we’ve all been waiting for, but …

Why Florida State Will Win

Let’s slow that Duke roll just a wee bit.

The Blue Devils were great for a half, but the defense is still a major concern – they’re normally awful and guarding the three – and they’re not nearly as strong on the glass as they were against the Cardinals.

FSU is a sharp team that gets to the rim, finds the easy shot, and has a versatile style that can do a little bit of everything right.

The threes might be streaky, but overall it’s one of the best shooting teams in the ACC from the outside. It’s a rock-solid team that’s been playing over the last games like it’s been waiting to turn it loose.

What’s Going To Happen

Duke isn’t going to just go away.

The talent is there, the fight and intensity certainly showed up against Louisville, and now it’s going against an FSU team that flipped the switch off – at least a wee bit – losing two of its last three games before getting here.

Watch out for the reverse of Duke’s first game. It’ll be close in the first half, and then the Noles will turn it on and own the second as the offense warms up and pulls away to the semifinals.

Duke vs Florida State Prediction, Line

Florida State 81, Duke 73

Bet on college basketball with BetMGM

Line: Florida State -3, o/u: 154

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 3

5: The Players Championship

1: Keeping Up with the Kardashians: Final Season