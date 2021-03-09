Duke vs Boston College College Basketball Game Preview: ACC Tournament

ACC Tournament: Duke vs Boston College prediction and college basketball game preview.

Duke vs Boston College Broadcast

Date: Tuesday, March 9

Game Time: 4:30 ET

Venue: Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, NC

Network: ACC Network

Duke (11-11) vs Boston College (4-15) Game Preview

Why Boston College Will Win

Defense has been but a polite rumor lately at Duke.

The Blue Devils are miserable at stopping teams from hitting threes, they’re miserable at coming up with big stops, and they’re miserable at hacking and committing fouls.

There’s miserable on the free throw line, they’re miserable at coming up with rebounds on the defensive end, and …

Boston College – who has been miserable all year – almost beat Duke in a 83-82 loss back in early January.

The Eagles might not be good at winning, but they’re great from three, don’t turn the ball over all that often, and they’ve got the ability light up the Blue Devils from the outside.

Why Duke Will Win

Duke is bad at guarding teams from three, and Boston College is worse. Teams are firing at will from the outside on this D, hitting 35% of their tries.

Duke is bad at coming up with defensive rebounds, and Boston College is worse overall at hitting the boards.

The Eagles are way too inconsistent from the field – they’ve only hit more than 42% from the field once in the last six games – with the inability to come up with the extra pass for easy points.

What’s Going To Happen

Yeah, Duke has been having problems in a lost season that hit the skids over the last few games, but that’s about to stop.

As bad as the team has been, it scores, and scores, and scores. It can’t stop anyone, but Boston College doesn’t shoot well enough to take advantage of the opportunity.

Duke can move the ball around, and Boston College can’t.

Duke vs Boston College Prediction, Line

Duke 82, Boston College 68

Line: Duke -13, o/u: 153

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 2

