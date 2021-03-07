Drake vs Loyola College Basketball Game Preview

Drake Bulldogs vs Loyola Ramblers prediction and college basketball game preview.

Drake vs Loyola Broadcast

Date: Sunday, March 7

Game Time: 2:10 ET

Venue: Enterprise Center, St. Louis, MO

Network: CBS

Drake (25-3) vs Loyola (23-4) Game Preview

Why Drake Will Win

The Bulldogs managed to slip by Missouri State to get to the final of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament despite coming up with one of its worst three-point shooting days of the season from three.

They made just 19% from the outside, had to fight to keep up, and survived by hitting almost everything from the free throw line and by not giving the Bears anything to work with.

Drake turned the ball over just twice.

This is one of the nation’s best shooting teams, it’s great on the boards, and it only screws up and turned it over 11 times per game. However …

Why Loyola Will Win

To beat this Rambler team, everything has to go right and the offense has to be clicking. That’s not Drake at the moment.

It hasn’t been shooting quite as well as it usually does, struggling mightily from three for the last two games and going off and on for the last month. The Ramblers can keep that trend going down.

Loyola won the first game between the two 81-54 when the defense clamped down from the outside, and it lost 51-50 in overtime in the rematch when its own offense struggled. Drake made just 6-of-32 threes in the two games and …

What’s Going To Happen

Expect that to continue.

Loyola hasn’t allowed 60 points in any of its last 16 games, it spent the last three – all against Southern Illinois – winning in a variety of ways even when the outside shooting wasn’t there, and intensity to win the conference title will bring out the what this D can do that much more.

Drake vs Loyola Prediction, Line

Loyola 71, Drake 58

Line: Loyola -6.5, o/u: 132.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

