Creighton vs UConn Prediction, Game Preview: Big East Tournament

Big East Tournament: Creighton Bluejays vs UConn Huskies prediction and college basketball game preview.

Creighton vs UConn Broadcast

Date: Friday, March 12

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Network: FS1

Creighton (19-7) vs UConn (15-6) Game Preview

Why UConn Will Win

Very, very quietly, UConn has been on a roll with five straight wins and seven in the last eight games.

The team is shooting well, it’s hitting its free throws, and it’s been playing nasty enough D and rebounding just about everything. It comes into this without being taxed in a 94-60 win over DePaul in the Big East Tournament quarterfinals – it was up by 23 at halftime – in an air-tight game.

The Huskies couldn’t hit from three and still won by 34.

There are plenty of blocked shot, the defense is the best in the Big East, and …

Why Creighton Will Win

Creighton rolled 74-66 in the last meeting and won in overtime in the first one back in December.

The Bluejays have had their issues over the last several games, but it rolled Butler 87-56 in the quarterfinal with the three point shooting on fire.

UConn might be outstanding at stopping teams from three, but Creighton was able to score from everywhere else in both games. It might not have always been easy, but if the Bluejays can start hitting early on and make the Huskies start firing away to keep up, the pace will be just right.

What’s Going To Happen

UConn is an interesting team in the tournament. Georgetown might be getting most of the attention for knocking Villanova out, but the Huskies have the makeup to finally get by Creighton and pull this off.

The Bluejays, though, will do just enough from three to overcome a few good scoring runs in a fun fight that will likely determine the Big East championship.

Creighton vs UConn Prediction, Line

Creighton 73, UConn 70

Line: PICK, o/u: 143.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3.5

