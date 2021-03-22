Creighton vs Ohio Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament Second Round

NCAA Tournament Second Round: (5) Creighton (21-8) vs (13) Ohio (17-7) prediction and college basketball game preview.

Creighton vs Ohio Broadcast

Date: Monday, March 22

Game Time: 6:10 pm ET

Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Network: TNT

Creighton vs Ohio Game Preview

Why Ohio Will Win

The MAC champs did almost everything right in the 62-58 win over Virginia.

They made 13-of-14 free throws, they beat the Cavaliers from the field and owned the boards at times – they won the rebounding margin by 13.

It’s normally a high-powered scoring team that likes to play games in the 80s, but there weren’t problems gearing down and simply being more efficient against the Cavalier defense and style.

This isn’t a great team at defending the three, but it’s good enough. It’s strong inside and out – doing enough to average a MAC-leading 49% from the field – and if Creighton gets the offense going, it all works.

The Bobcats have no issues making this a shootout.

Why Creighton Will Win

The three point bombers have to be on.

The Bluejays were able to win three of their last four games despite not hitting double-digit threes in their last three. When they’re nailing their shots from the outside, everything else works.

Even if things aren’t happing from three, this can be a high-scoring team as long as the the assists are there to set up a slew of easy shots. The Bluejays might not be all that consistent, but they’re able to manufacture points in a variety of ways. No matter what, though, they’re going keep on bombing away from the outside.

However …

What’s Going To Happen

Ohio has only allowed double-digit threes made in four games. In general, it’s a solid defensive team that’s aggressive enough on the outside to be a problem.

Creighton has been shaky.

It was a missed layup away from losing in the first round to UC Santa Barbara, it barely showed up against Georgetown in the Big East Championship, and it’s struggling to get the O going.

Ohio is on a roll, it’s playing well at both ends, and it has the consistent offensive pop over the last several weeks that Creighton wishes it had.

Creighton vs Ohio Prediction, Line

Ohio 77, Creighton 74

Line: Creighton -5.5, o/u: 149.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 3.5

