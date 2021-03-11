Creighton vs Butler Prediction, Game Preview: Big East Tournament

Big East Tournament: Creighton Bluejays vs Butler Bulldogs prediction and college basketball game preview.

Creighton vs Butler Broadcast

Date: Thursday, March 11

Game Time: 6:00 ET

Venue: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Network: FS1

Creighton (18-7) vs Butler (10-14) Game Preview

Why Butler Will Win

Well that was fun.

Butler knocked out Xavier in the first round of the Big East Tournament with a 70-69 overtime win thanks to a few late free throws from Chuck Harris.

The Bulldogs were fantastic from the line, came up with a huge second half comeback, and were tough defensively when they had to be.

The team doesn’t do anything all that well, but it’s been on one of its hottest shooting streaks of the season over the last few games. It’s moving the ball well, getting the shots on the inside, and it’s been able to shock Villanova and win three of its last four games along the way.

The Bulldogs were beat Creighton in overtime back in mid-January, but …

Why Creighton Will Win

The Bluejays roared in a 93-73 win in a few days ago.

They nailed 12 three pointers, shot 53% from the field, and Butler couldn’t hit enough from the outside to keep up. It’s all about the shooting percentage with this team. Make 48% or more from the floor and everything is fine. That’s asking a lot out of most teams, but Creighton can score in bunches inside and out.

It leads the Big East in threes, field goal defense, three point percentage, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Butler is one of those teams that defy logic and reason. It’s strong enough to come up with something special if everything breaks right and Creighton isn’t on, but it doesn’t have the scoring punch to pull this off unless something magical happens.

Creighton vs Butler Prediction, Line

Creighton 81, Butler 66

Line: Creighton -9.5, o/u: 135.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

