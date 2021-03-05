Creighton vs Butler College Basketball Game Preview

Creighton Bluejays vs Butler Bulldogs prediction and college basketball game preview.

Creighton vs Butler Broadcast

Date: Saturday, March 6

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: CHI Health Center Omaha, Omaha, NE

Network: FOX

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Creighton (17-7) vs Butler (9-13) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college basketball, go to BetMGM

Why Butler Will Win

Butler is a funky defensive team that all of a sudden stepped up its play over the last few games. Beating Seton Hall was good, but dropping Villanova by 12 was an eye-opener.

The team doesn’t normally shoot all that well, but it’s been on lately with the ability to get to the basket and overcome the streaky shooting from the outside. More than anything else, though, it’s been great at defending from three – the last three games it held Xavier, Seton Hall and Villanova to 12-of-71 from three.

Stop Creighton from three, stop Creighton. The Bluejays were held to 26% from the outside in the first meeting, and Butler won. However …

Why Creighton Will Win

This is a very, very inconsistent Butler team from the field. It can’t normally do much of anything from the outside, it doesn’t move the ball around all that well, and it doesn’t do enough to own the offensive boards.

When the team is off – and it normally is – hitting under 40% of its shots, (usually) forget it.

Creighton hasn’t been great lately – it got rolled by Villanova a few games ago – but it’s back at home for the first time in a while against a team that’s 1-9 away from Butler.

What’s Going To Happen

Can Creighton overcome the controversy with head coach Greg McDermott now suspended indefinitely?

The team will be fine with a good performance, even with the Butler defense doing what it normally does on the outside. The Bulldog O will fall flat for a few long stretches as Creighton pulls away.

Creighton vs Butler Prediction, Line

Creighton 76, Butler 62

Bet on college basketball with BetMGM

Line: Creighton -13, o/u: 133

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 2

5: Team LeBron

1: Team KD