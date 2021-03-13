Colorado vs Oregon State Prediction, Game Preview: Pac-12 Tournament Final

Pac-12 Tournament: Colorado Buffaloes vs Oregon State Beavers prediction and college basketball game preview.

Colorado vs Oregon State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, March 13

Game Time: 10:30 ET

Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

Network: ESPN

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Colorado (22-7) vs Oregon State (16-12) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college basketball, go to BetMGM

Why Colorado Will Win

The Buffaloes held on for dear life after starting strong and scoring in the final seconds in the 72-70 win over USC. The offense hit half of its threes, it made a few extra free throws, and it won the rebounding margin by eight.

It’ll have to do all of that again.

Oregon State is great at stopping teams from three, but it comes up with a whole lot of fouls and is awful at coming up with defensive rebounds.

Colorado is No. 1 in the nation in free throw shooting percentage is tough enough defensively and on the boards to keep on rolling. But …

Why Oregon State Will Win

Oregon State has gotten hot over the last few weeks with six wins in the last eight games with a defense that locked down against a loaded Oregon and it keeps on shooting well.

Red hot with its best run of the year, ht made over half of its shots over the last few games with 50% or better in three of its last four games.

Colorado isn’t great at forcing mistakes and Oregon State isn’t turning the ball over in bunches, but …

What’s Going To Happen

It all comes down to the three. Sort of.

Colorado has been able to come up with wins even though it hasn’t been on from the outside – it’s finding ways to score in other ways and it starts on the free throw line.

It’ll make a few more free throws than the Beavers, and if it’s just okay from three, it’ll make it a third win this year in the series.

Colorado vs Oregon State Prediction, Line

Colorado 72, Oregon State 64

Bet on college basketball with BetMGM

Line: Colorado -9, o/u: 131.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

5: Michigan State Spartans

1: MSU Spartans presented by Rocket Mortgage