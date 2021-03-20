Colorado vs Georgetown Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament First Round

NCAA Tournament First Round: (5) Colorado (22-8) vs (12) Georgetown (13-12) prediction and college basketball game preview.

Colorado vs Georgetown Broadcast

Date: Saturday, March 20

Game Time: 12:15 pm ET

Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Network: CBS

Colorado vs Georgetown Game Preview

Why Georgetown Will Win

Was that a fluke or was it a case of a team rising up and rocking at the right time?

The Hoyas were miserable during the middle of the season – going on an ugly 2-7 run – but everything started to kick in late in February. A 6-1 finish with a Big East championship was enough to launch Patrick Ewing’s team into the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2015.

It’s a Ewing-coached Georgetown team, so of course it’s amazing on the boards. It’s a big team that dominates the glass on both ends. The shooting inside is good enough, and when the gunners are on from the outside, it’s a deadly mix.

Colorado doesn’t have the inside presence to hang if the Hoyas start banging with its size up front, but …

Why Colorado Will Win

This is a painfully inconsistent three-point shooting Georgetown team.

Colorado didn’t have too many problems slowing down the three – it led the Pac-12 in made threes – with even the bombers in the conference struggling from the outside. The Buffs split their games with Oregon and went 2-1 against Cal – three pointers weren’t the issue.

Georgetown doesn’t have to hit threes to win, but it’s 5-9 when making fewer than 40% of its threes, and Colorado only allowed teams to connect on 40% or more seven times in 30 games.

The Buffs are fantastic on the foul line, they don’t turn the ball over, and they’re a whole lot steadier and consistent.

What’s Going To Happen

Georgetown will be the fun and sentimental choice to root for because of Ewing and the history of the program, but Colorado is a whole lot steadier.

The Buffs will get enough from the defense to make up for a few problems here and there on the boards. They’ll give up enough second chance points to matter, but they’ll make up for it with a several points in transition off of Hoya mistakes.

Colorado vs Georgetown Prediction, Line

Colorado 70, Georgetown 66

Line: Colorado -6, o/u: 138

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3.5

5: Getting the NCAA Tournament back

1: One Shining Moment

